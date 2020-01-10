Jinja town has never been a good hunting ground for points for many of the visiting teams.

Express FC can testify to the aforementioned fact after losing their first game of 2020 to Busoga United FC on Friday as the two teams played their first game in the second round.

Busoga United FC put up a spirited performance to defeat Express FC 2-0 in the game played at the Might Arena thanks to goals from Ivan Wani and Boban Zirintusa.

The result meant the Red Eagles have failed to register a point in any of their last six trips to the lake town.

Last 6 away games for Express FC against Jinja teams

10/01/2020 Busoga United FC 2-0 Express FC

30/08/2019 BUL FC 1-0 Express FC

10/02/2019 BUL FC 1-0 Express FC

08/12/2018 Busoga United FC 1-0 Express FC

03/04/2018 Busoga United FC 2-0 Express FC

27/10/2017 BUL FC 1-0 Express FC

The last time Express FC won away against Jinja based team was against Sadolin Paints FC on 16th May 2017. However, the game wasn’t played in Bugembe but rather Mandela National Stadium because the Painters had shifted to Kampala.

Mahad Yaya Kakooza scored the lone goal that eventually saw Sadolin Paints get relegated.

Therefore, the actual away win for the Red Eagles in Jinja came in March 2017 against Busoga United then called Kirinya Jinja SS.

Despite missing Joel Madondo who has joined Wydad Casablanca in Morocco, Busoga United FC had enough in their armory to dispatch Express FC.

The visitors had a better start amidst the heavy downpour with skipper Disan Galiwango’s effort rattling the left post just six minutes after kickoff.

On the other hand, goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga who was making his first start this season put the host at bay on a number of occasions.

The breakthrough for Busoga United FC came in three minutes after recess when winger Ivan Wani rushed to the near post to head home.

With 13 minutes left on the clock, the hosts were awarded a penalty when defender Ibrahim Zziwa brought down Paul Ssekulima inside the forbidden area.

Zirintusa took the responsibility to convert the resultant penalty to take his goal tally to six this season and he is the club’s top scorer.

Uganda U20 player Kenneth Ssemakula who was making his debut for Busoga United FC was named man of the match.

The win moved Busoga United FC to 7th position on 21 points while Express FC remained 11th with 18 points.