The all green Bamunanika Ssaza play ground was filled to capacity on Thursday, January 9, 2020 as Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II hosted the 2019 Airtel Masaza cup winners Bulemeezi to a luncheon.

Thousands of people, a lion’s share from Bulemeezi welcomed the King of Buganda Kingdom at Bamunanika.

During the luncheon, all guests were well fed with lots of food and drinks.

The team was handled a momentous shield as each of the players and organizing committee on the winning team were given a specially designed plaque.

Kabaka Mutebi II appreciated the winning team and urged to use the victory to foster unity and get full awareness about the prevalence of the HIV/AIDS epidermic.

“I want to congratulate Bulemeezi Ssaza football team for winning the Masaza cup. Use this victory to further promote unity and fight the deadly HIV/AIDS” Kabaka Mutebi II noted in his brief speech.

The Kingdom prime minister Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga, Kingdom sports,l leisure and recreation minister Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu, other kingdom minister, several Members of Parliament, local leaders and the clergy were well represented.

Some of the clergy who prayed and blessed the Bulemeezi team included Retired Bishop Matia Ssekamanya from Lugazi Diocese, Kasana Luweero Bishop Paul Ssemwogerere, Bishop Idida Nsubuga (Luweero) and those from other sects graced the day.

There was entertainment from musician Sir Mesach Ssemakula, several Luweero region cultural troupes as Mukisa Cultural group and a couple of schools like by the King’s choir primary school, St Peters’ Bombo Kalule among others.

Christened as the “Abalyanaaka”, Buleemezi beat Busiro 1-0 after extra time with South Sudanese U-20 player Emmanuel Loki on target.

For starters, Bulemeezi won their second Masaza cup championship since inception in 2004.

Bulemeezi had also won in the year 2012.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda are the main sponsors of this annual championship.

Centenary Bank are some of the other partners among others.

Winning Bulemeezi Team:

Players:

William Sseguya, Ezra Kizito Kaye, Ronald Ssekiganda (Captain), Henry Musisi, Tonny Kyaggaba, Gabriel Eragu, Emmanuel Loki, Rogers Ssenyondwa, Hamuza Mulambuzi, Edrisa Masembe, Geofrey Arijo, Aristo Muhido, Rogers Kiwanuka, Daniel Erimu, Masudi Kafumbe, Joseph Marvin, Muhammed Ssenoga, John Ben Nakibinge, Yusuf Makhtumu, Frank Nyombi, Simon Katumba, Amir Nalugoda

Officials:

Juma Kasolo (Chairman), Simon Peter Mugerwa (Head coach), Samali Namukasa, Mukisa Walakira, Paul Kiganda, Richard “Chicken City” Kiganda, Kakaire Mubangizi, Samuel Balagana, Sulait Makumbi, Kamadi Musoke, Samuel Mulwana, Salongo Yiga

How Bulemeezi lined up against Busiro in the 2019 final: Amir Nalugoda (G.K), Rogers Seruyonda, Simon Ssenyange, Godfrey Arijole, Marvin Joseph (82’ Hamza Mulambuzi), Dirisa Masembe, Ronald Ssekiganda (Captain), Masudi Kafumbe (70’ Ezra Kaye), Emmanuel Loki (115’ Simon Katumba), Gabriel Elagu, John Nakibinge

Subs Not Used: Aristo Muhindo (G.K), Tonny Kyagaba, Gavin Mubutu, Rogers Kiwanuka

