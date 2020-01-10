Joel Madondo has agreed personal terms with Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca Kawowo Sports has learnt.

The centre forward has been in Morocco for the past week and impressed the former African champions who have previously tabled a deal for Vipers’ Fahad Bayo.

Reliable sources indicate Wydad has offered a three and half year deal to the striker subject to passing medical tests and paper work from his current employers Busoga United.

Busoga United has also agreed to release the forward who was part of the Uganda Cranes team that won the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup last year.

In case all goes through, he will join compatriots Nelson Senkatuka, Patrick Henry Kaddu and Milton Kariisa in the Botola League