Vipers 1-0 Kyetume

Paul Mucureezi scored on his debut as Vipers laboured to a 1-0 win over visiting Kyetume at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende.

The new signing from Mbarara City got at the end of a brilliant ball from Tito Okello to slot home as early as the ninth minute and send the home fans into frenzy.

There was little to write about in the first half save for Robert Ssentongo who cut a frustrated figure throughout and often had altercations with referee Shamira Nabadda.

He was replaced at half time as the Slaughters opted to go for more pace in the second half and they slightly had improved performance.

But again, the two teams struggled to create opportunities although Vipers thought they had extended their lead when Fahad Bayo header off a well weighted Brian Nkuubi cross ricocheted the cross bar and appeared to have crossed the line but the assistant saw otherwise.

The final whistle was greeted by cheers from the home team who re-open their four point lead at the summit and are now on 39 points.

Kyetume stay 12th on the log with 16 points in sixteen games.