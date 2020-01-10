Management of Kenya Premier League side Sofapaka Football Club has confirmed the release of Ugandan born winger Peter Lwasa.

Lwasa had joined Sofapaka in August 2019 as a free agent from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

He thus joins the bandwagon of Ugandans who have left the club under unclear circumstances.

Goalkeeper Isma Watenga, Mohammed Kasirye, Allan Katwe and Musa Malunda had also been released two weeks ago.

Katwe has since joined Uganda Premier League club, Tooro United FC.

The club christened as “Batoto Ba Mungu” recently signed former Bright Stars goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato.

Other mid-season signings:

Sofapaka also signed a couple of other players to include former Nzoia Sugar left back Thomas Wainaina, Wisdom Naya (free agent), Brian Watende (Sofapaka Youth Team), Shwan Brian Oloo (free agent), striker Jedinak Amenyaw Nana (Channis Soccer Academy, Ghana), Joel Noukeu (Lion Blesse, Cameroon), striker George Owusu (Channis Soccer Academy, Ghana), Collins Wakhungu (Nzoia Sugar) Stephen Otieno (Sofapaka Youth team) and David Simiyu (Chemelil).

On Wednesday, Sofapaka lost 2-1 to KCB following an earlier 2 all draw with 10 man Kariobangi Sharks at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Lwasa was part of the 2 all draw.

Sofapaka takes on Nzoia Sugar in their next Kenyan Premier League fixture scheduled for January 12 2020.

Some of the Sofapaka players left at the club:

Isaiah Wakasal (GK), Nicholas Ssebwato (G.K), Richard Aimo (GK), Willis Obayi, Faina Jacobs, George Maelo(C), Peter Lwasa, Brian Nyakan, Elli Asieche, David Simiyu, Titus Achesa, Sammy Imbuye, Kefa Aswani, Brian Wetende, Mohammed Kilume, Cersidy Okeyo, Shawn Oloo, Ronald Okoth, Stephen Otieno.