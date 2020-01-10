Uganda Premier League (Match Day 16) – Tuesday:

Tooro United Vs Onduparaka (*Not played after Tooro United failed to raise minimum number of licenced players required for kick off)

URA 2-0 Sports Club Villa

Wednesday: KCCA 1-0 Mbarara City

The dark days for Tooro United Football Club are yet to end.

Barely 24 hours after the untimely resignation of their head coach Eric “Kawoowo” Ndifuna, the Fort Portal based club has lost three points and goals apiece via a board room decision.

This is after the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Disciplinary panel has awarded three points and goals apiece to Onduparaka Football Club following the failure for the kick- off of the Tooro United – Onduparaka game at St Paul’s Seminary play ground on Tuesday, 7th January 2020.

In the same vein, Tooro United has been indebted three goals and points each because of failure to honour their home match because they could not raise the mandatory number of licenced players (7) for the match to kick off.

The FUFA Disciplinary panel chairperson Deo Mutabazi passed the ruling on Friday, 10th January 2020.

ARTICLE 26 OF THE FUFA COMPETITIONS RULES ESTABLISHES THAT; THERE SHALL ALWAYS BE AN INSPECTION OF LICENSES (DULY VALIDATED BY FUFA) BY THE CAPTAINS OF EACH CLUB SUPERVISED BY THE REFEREE AND MATCH COMMISSIONER OR ASSESSOR IF APPOINTED BY THE REFEREE BEFORE KICK OFF OF THE MATCHES. ALL PLAYERS’ LICENCES MUST BE PRESENTED BY THE CLUB OFFICIALS. TOORO UNITED DID NOT PRESENT PLAYER LICENCES FOR INSPECTION AHEAD OF THE MATCH AGAINST ONDUPARAKA AND AS SUCH ALL THE TOORO UNITED FC PLAYERS WERE INELIGIBLE TO PLAY THE SAID MATCH IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 26 (3) OF THE FUFA COMPETITION RULES AT THE TIME OF INSPECTION, SHALL BE INELIGIBLE TO PLAY IN THE RESPECTIVE FUFA COMPETITION MATCH. ACCORDINGLY, TOORO UNITED FC LOSES THE MATCH AGAINST ONDUPARAKA BY FORFEITURE. FUFA Disciplinary Panel Statement

Genesis:

On 8th January 2020, more than 10 senior players of Tooro United deliberately refused to travel with the team bus to Fort Portal, allegedly demanding for their unpaid salaries for more than three months.

The team (Tooro United) could only raise four licenced players in their match against Onduparaka.

Whereas Onduparaka also had less than 11 players (7) ready to play the game, this contest could not kick off because the number of players required to start a football game is 7.

Tooro United’s four licenced players on the evening were captain Willy Kavuma, Issa Mubiru, Davis Ssali and Charles Musiige.

The club has been embroiled in several technical and administrative glitches since the start of the 2019 – 2020 season when former biggest stake holder Smart Obed sold off the shares to a one Spelito Ssesanga.

Line Ups:

Tooro United XI: Emmanuel Kalyowa (G.K), Shaban Waswa,* Issa Mubiru, Denise Mugerwa, *Willy Kavuma, John Byamukama, Ali Mukiibi, Allan Katwe, *Davis Ssali, *Charles Musiige, Rashid Mukungu

(*Players with valid playing licences)

Subs: Deus Katurama (G.K), Hakimu Damulira, Borris Onegi, James Businge, George Isingoma, George Kato

Onduparaka XI: *Yusuf Waswa, *Alex Gasper, *Richard Ayiko, Denis Andama, John Rodgers, *Rajab Kakooza, *Ezra Bidda, *Jamal Malisha, Bashil Bheto, Gibson Adinho

Subs: *Yunus Becker (G.K), Allan Busobozi, Salimu Abdullah, Julius Maliangumu, Paul Dumba, Jimmy Piriyo, Joel Jangeyambe Joel

(*Players with valid playing licences)