The 2019-20 Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League resumes with log leaders Heathens playing host to Mongers at Kyadondo.

This fixture is arguably the tightest of matchday four despite Heathens being dominant over the Entebbe-based side in recent times.

Last season, Heathens had a double over Mongers with the contest at Kyadondo ending in 16-00.

The champions who edged title challengers Kobs (06-03) and Pirates (08-03) and left Makerere Impis for dead when they ran in 9 tries before the league broke off for the festive season will be looking to extend their unbeaten run and maintain their place at the top.

Several changes have been made to the team that played Impis with Jamal Nyango replacing Joshua Oketcho at tighthead while Cox Muhigwa in for Scott Oluoch in the back row.

Scrum-half Paul Epilo in back in the starting team for Robert Masendi and so in Gerald Ssewankambo who will be partnering with skipper Michael Wokorach in the midfield while Lawrence Sebuliba gets to start his first game of the season.

📋 Our line up for our first game of the decade against @Mongersfc has been named, with some changes from the team that claimed victory in the last game against Impis.



🏟 Kyadondo Rugby Grounds

⏰ 4:30pm

⏰ 4:30pm

🎫 5,000/=

Mongers started this season strongly, winning their first two games against Buffaloes (22-12) and edged Hippos 11-10. Their first slip of the season at the hands of Kobs in Matchday 3 dropped them to 5th place.

Adrian Wasswa has been struggling with the boot since the start of the season but he’ll be key if Mongers are to leave Kyadondo with a point.

Prop Elijah Segawa who’s a good carrier of the ball along with veteran loose forward Andrew Olweny and Joseph Tamale will be looked upon for inspiration.