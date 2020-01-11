Saturday, January 11, 2020

Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso 3pm

Desperate Police FC makes a short trip to Wakiso to face hosts Wakiso Giants in the final game of matchday 16 of the second round.

The element of two Uganda Cranes assistant coaches in Livingstone Mbabazi and Abdallah Mubiru facing off adds bliss to the highly anticipated fixture.

Mbabazi who will be making his debut in the dugout for the Giants is the immediate assistant to Mubiru in the national team set up.

Police, second from bottom on the 16-team table with 12 points won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Lugogo and thus the hosts will have an element of revenge on the mind.

Viane Ssekajugo, Hassan Ssenyonjo, and Ivan Kiweewa will be the key players for the 8th placed Purple Sharks while the visitors will rely on Hood Kaweesa, Pius Kagwa and Ben Ocen for inspiration.

The Cops could hand Ashraf Mugume alias Fadiga his second debut at the club after he re-joined the club on loan from Vipers SC in the window.