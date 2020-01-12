Results Match Day Four

Al Hilal 1-2 Etoile Du Sahel

AS Vita Club 0-2 Esperance

Petro Atletico 2-2 Wydad Athletic Casablanca

Sundowns 2-1 USM Algers

TP Mazembe 2-1 Primeiro de Agosto

Platinum 1-1 Al Ahly

Zamalek 2-0 Zesco United

JS Kabylie 0-0 Raja Casablanca

South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns and DR Congo’s TP Mazembe confirmed their quarter final slots in the Caf Champions League after victories over USM Algers and Primeiro de Agosto respectively.

Mazembe win puts them on 10 points in Group A, eight points better than third placed Zesco United and thus can’t topple them with only six points to play for.

Sundowns, home to Denis Onyango are also in a similar position having garnered 10 points in four games played so far.

Holders Esperance of Tunisia are also close to achieving the feat after defeating AS Vita 2-0 away from home.

They are also on ten points but can fail to reach the last eight if they lose all their remaining games and JS Kablyie win theirs.

In other results on match day four, Etoile Du Sahel beat Jamal Salim’s Al Hilal 2-1 in Khartoum; JS Kablyie drew goalless with Raja Casablanca while Wydad Athletic Casablanca played to a 2-2 draw with Petro Atletico of Angola.

The next match day in the competition will be on January 24 and 25.