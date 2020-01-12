Caf Champions League holders Esperance of Tunisia stretched their unbeaten run in the competition to 18 matches after beating AS Vita 2-0 in DR Congo.

The win implies the Tunisian side have now equalled the record set by Al Ahly between 2004 and 2006 when they won the title twice in succession (2005 & 2006).

During that period, the four time winners have won 13 games and drawn just five in the process.

Esperance’s last defeat in the continental most prestigious club competition came in the first leg of the 2018 final when they lost 3-1 to Al Ahly in the first leg.

They shockingly overturned the result in the return leg winning 3-0 to lift the African club title.

Summary of Esperance unbeaten run in CAF CL