Caf Champions League holders Esperance of Tunisia stretched their unbeaten run in the competition to 18 matches after beating AS Vita 2-0 in DR Congo.

Ismael Kiyonga | Kawowo Sports Esperance are the defending champions

The win implies the Tunisian side have now equalled the record set by Al Ahly between 2004 and 2006 when they won the title twice in succession (2005 & 2006).

During that period, the four time winners have won 13 games and drawn just five in the process.

Esperance’s last defeat in the continental most prestigious club competition came in the first leg of the 2018 final when they lost 3-1 to Al Ahly in the first leg.

They shockingly overturned the result in the return leg winning 3-0 to lift the African club title.

Summary of Esperance unbeaten run in CAF CL

  1. AS Vita 0-2 Esperance
  2. Esperance 0-0 AS Vita Club
  3. Esperance 1-0 JS Kabylie
  4. Raja Casablanca 0-2 Esperance
  5. Esperance 2-1 Elect Sport
  6. Elect Sport 1-1 Esperance
  7. Esperance 1-0 Wydad Athletic Casablanca
  8. Wydad Athletic Casablanca 1-1 Esperance
  9. TP Mazembe 0-0 Esperance
  10. Esperance 1-0 TP Mazembe
  11. Esperance 3-1 Constantine
  12. Constantine 2-3 Esperance
  13. Platinum 1-2 Esperance
  14. Esperance 2-0 Horoya
  15. Esperance 2-0 Orlando Pirates
  16. Orlando Pirates 0-0 Esperance
  17. Esperance 2-0 Platinum
  18. Horoya 1-1 Esperance

