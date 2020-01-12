Muhammed “Meddie” Kisekka has taken over as head coach at Tooro United Football Club with immediate effect.

Kisekka replaces Eric “Kawoowo” Ndifuna who resigned last Thursday, citing unpalatable working conditions.

He is a CAF “B” licensed tactician who is best known for nurturing young talents as he teaches the possessive style of play.

Kisekka has previously worked as head coach for Paidha Black Angels and lately Bright Stars Football Clubs in the Uganda Premier League.

At Bright Stars, he was replaced by Paul “Kiwa” Kiwanuka as Kisekka was relegated to the youth department of the club.

Last season, he was also head coach at Bugerere Ssaza team in the Airtel Masaza football tournament.

Kisekka arrives at the club during a time that they need to put the administrative and technical departments in order.

Previously, the club witnessed its lowest ebb when Richard Wasswa Bbosa resigned at the end of the first round as his former assistant Ndifuna started to push on.

At the same time, the club lost their Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Moses Tusiime.

Ndifuna threw in the towel barely 48 hours after more than half of the senior players refused to travel for a home game against Onduparaka at the St Paul Seminary Play ground in Fort Portal.

The club has since acquired a new owner in Alice Namatovu after the completion of the final documentation and transfer of paperwork from the names of Spelito Ssesanga.

Charles "Kadidi" Ssenyange will work with Kisekka

Kisekka will be the head coach as he is working with Charles “Kadidi” Ssenyange.

Former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Samuel Kawalya is the goalkeeping coach.

Sam Kawalya is the goalkeeping coach at Tooro United. He was previously head coach at Mbarara City and Kitara FC as well as goalkeeping coach at Express

Tooro United will travel to Njeru to face newcomers Kyetume on Wednesday, 15th January 2020 at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.