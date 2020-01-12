Buffaloes’ Wilfred Seguya has credited his stellar performance against Rhinos to his keen focus on loose balls.

Seguya inspired his side to a 07-20 win away from home courtesy of his try – the club’s first of the evening.

The player capitalized on a loose ball that he kicked forward before racing after it.

By the time he grabbed it, he was perfectly placed to crush over under the uprights. The try handed coach Edgar Lemerigar’s a perfect start en route to victory.

“I always play while looking forward to those loose balls that why i was able to get the ball,” Seguya said.

On getting crowned as Man of the Match, he added; “I feel good because it’s not an easy thing to achieve. Rhinos is a big team.”