Maroons Football Club striker Fred Amaku is targeting a decent second round of the 2019-2020 Star Times Uganda Premier League.

Signed from Busoga United at the start of the season, Amaku struggled to find a footing at the Prisons funded side, scoring only two goals in as many games during the first round.

But, the forward believes he will double his efforts for the second round.

He is grateful for the support from the administrative and technical wings, fellow players as well as the fans of the club.

Life at Maroons Football Club is good, starting from management and the coaching staff. Personally, I have targets like playing for the national team, marking headlines in second round by scoring goals since first round I was affected with injuries. I will continue to work hard and post good records at the club. I am aiming higher since am now free from injuries. Fred Amaku, striker at Maroons Football Club

Amaku played second fiddle to effervescent forward Steven Desse Mukwala who scored 11 goals in the first round to top the scoring charts in the entire league.

The other Maroons players who managed to find the back of the net include Solomon Walusimbi (3 goals), Rashid Agau (2), Pius “TZ” Obuya and Abraham Tusubira with one goal apiece.

Maroons fell to Proline 2-1 at home during their opening match of the second round at the Luzira Prisons Stadium in Luzira.

Mukwala got the consolation for the Prisons’ side as Hamis “Diego” Kizza shone with a brace for the visitors.

Maroons is already in Arua where they take on Onduparaka during match day 17 (match 131) on Tuesday, 14th January 2020 at the Green Light Stadium.

Douglas Bamweyana’s coached side is currently 10th on the 16 team log with 19 points.

Maroons games for second round: