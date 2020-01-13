Tuesday January 14, 2020

KCCA stadium, Lugogo 4.30pm

Two centre forwards in Hamis ‘Diego’ Kiiza and Fahad Bayo turn their swords against former bosses when Vipers visit Proline.

Bayo, a former Proline player now plies his trade with the log leaders and is expected to lead the Venoms attack on Tuesday when the three-time league winners resume hunt for premier league title.

His nine goals so far in the competition are only bettered by Ben Ocen (10) and Steven Mukwala (11).

On the other hand, Kiiza who quit Vipers at the end of last season started the year on a high scoring twice as Proline edged Maroons 2-1 on Friday.

Vipers coach Edward Golola promised a better show after his side laboured to a 1-0 win over Kyetume last week.

“It will be a good game against a side that has a similar playing style to ours,” he said.

Paul Mucureezi, Frank Tumwesigye Zaga and Abdul Karim Watambala will be other key players for the visitors who lead the table with 39 points.

In the previous seven meetings, Vipers have won six games and drawn the other.