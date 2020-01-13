The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) referees department has confirmed the match officials who will handle games slated for match day 17 on Tuesday, 14th January 2020 and on the subsequent day.

Four matches shall be played on Tuesday and the other same set number on the following day.

FIFA Referees Alex Muhabi, Mashood Ssali, William Oloya and Shamirah Nabadda will each handle a match.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Alex Muhabi will handle SC Villa Vs Busoga United at Namboole

Tuesday, 14th January 2020:

Match 129: Sports Club Villa Vs Busoga United – Mandela National Stadium (4 PM)

Referee: Alex Muhabi

Alex Muhabi Assistant Referee 1 : Mark Ssonko

: Mark Ssonko Assistant Referee 2: Samuel Mbabali

Samuel Mbabali Fourth Official: George Nkurunziza

George Nkurunziza Referee Assessor: Rosebell Rwamuyamba

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Mashood Ssali cautions a player. He will be at Lugogo for Proline Vs Vipers

Match 130: Proline Vs Vipers – Startimes Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala (4:30 PM)

Referee: Mashood Ssali

Mashood Ssali Assistant Referee 1: Dick Okello

Dick Okello Assistant Referee 2 : Mustapha Mafumu

: Mustapha Mafumu Fourth Official: Asaduh Ssemeere

Asaduh Ssemeere Referee Assessor: Ali Kalyango

Match 131: Onduparaka Vs Maroons – Greenlight Stadium, Arua (4:30 PM)

Referee: Siraji Mpyangu

Siraji Mpyangu Assistant Referee 1: Juma Osire

Juma Osire Assistant Referee 2: Michael Kalule

Michael Kalule Fourth Official: Paul Omara

Paul Omara Referee Assessor: Ayub Khamis

Match 132: Bright Stars Vs Kcca – Kavumba Recreation Centre, Wakiso (4:30 PM)

Referee: Deogratious Opio

Deogratious Opio Assistant Referee 1: Lee Okello

Lee Okello Assistant Referee 2: Ronald Katenya

Ronald Katenya Fourth Official : Joseph Ochom

: Joseph Ochom Referee Assessor: Robert Bukenya

Wednesday, 15th January 2020:

Mbarara City Vs Wakiso Giants – Bombo Barracks Grounds (4 PM)

Referee: George Olemu

George Olemu Assistant Referee 1: Issa Masembe

Issa Masembe Assistant Referee 2: Solomon Lusambya

Solomon Lusambya Fourth Official : Paul Turyamureeba

: Paul Turyamureeba Referee Assessor: Rajab Waiswa

Match 134: Bul Vs URA – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru (4:30 PM)

Referee: William Oloya

William Oloya Assistant Referee 1: Hakim Mulindwa

Hakim Mulindwa Assistant Referee 2: Emmanuel Okudra

Emmanuel Okudra Fourth Official: Ronald Madanda

Ronald Madanda Referee Assessor: Asuman Kityo

Date Match 135: Kyetume Vs Tooro United -The Mighty Arena Jinja Ss (4:30 PM)

Referee : Nasser Muhammed

: Nasser Muhammed Assistant Referee 1 : Simon Peter Okello

: Simon Peter Okello Assistant Referee 2 : Mathias Omuniyira

: Mathias Omuniyira Fourth Official: Rajab Bakasambe

Rajab Bakasambe Referee Assessor: Bob Omolo

Match 136: Police Vs Express – Startimes Stadium Lugogo, Kampala