The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) referees department has confirmed the match officials who will handle games slated for match day 17 on Tuesday, 14th January 2020 and on the subsequent day.

Four matches shall be played on Tuesday and the other same set number on the following day.

FIFA Referees Alex Muhabi, Mashood Ssali, William Oloya and Shamirah Nabadda will each handle a match.

Tuesday, 14th January 2020:

Match 129: Sports Club Villa Vs Busoga United – Mandela National Stadium (4 PM)

  • Referee: Alex Muhabi
  • Assistant Referee 1: Mark Ssonko
  • Assistant Referee 2: Samuel Mbabali
  • Fourth Official: George Nkurunziza
  • Referee Assessor: Rosebell Rwamuyamba
Match 130: Proline Vs Vipers – Startimes Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala (4:30 PM)

  • Referee: Mashood Ssali
  • Assistant Referee 1: Dick Okello
  • Assistant Referee 2: Mustapha Mafumu
  • Fourth Official: Asaduh Ssemeere
  • Referee Assessor: Ali Kalyango

Match 131: Onduparaka Vs Maroons – Greenlight Stadium, Arua (4:30 PM)

  • Referee: Siraji Mpyangu
  • Assistant Referee 1: Juma Osire
  • Assistant Referee 2: Michael Kalule
  • Fourth Official: Paul Omara
  • Referee Assessor: Ayub Khamis

Match 132: Bright Stars Vs Kcca – Kavumba Recreation Centre, Wakiso (4:30 PM)

  • Referee: Deogratious Opio
  • Assistant Referee 1: Lee Okello
  • Assistant Referee 2: Ronald Katenya
  • Fourth Official: Joseph Ochom
  • Referee Assessor: Robert Bukenya

Wednesday, 15th January 2020:

Mbarara City Vs Wakiso Giants – Bombo Barracks Grounds (4 PM)

  • Referee: George Olemu
  • Assistant Referee 1: Issa Masembe
  • Assistant Referee 2: Solomon Lusambya
  • Fourth Official: Paul Turyamureeba
  • Referee Assessor: Rajab Waiswa

Match 134: Bul Vs URA – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru (4:30 PM)

  • Referee: William Oloya
  • Assistant Referee 1: Hakim Mulindwa
  • Assistant Referee 2: Emmanuel Okudra
  • Fourth Official: Ronald Madanda
  • Referee Assessor: Asuman Kityo

Date Match 135: Kyetume Vs Tooro United  -The Mighty Arena Jinja Ss (4:30 PM)

  • Referee: Nasser Muhammed
  • Assistant Referee 1: Simon Peter Okello
  • Assistant Referee 2: Mathias Omuniyira
  • Fourth Official: Rajab Bakasambe
  • Referee Assessor: Bob Omolo

Match 136: Police Vs Express – Startimes Stadium Lugogo, Kampala

  • Referee: Shamirah Nabadda
  • Assistant Referee 1: Jane Mutonyi
  • Assistant Referee 2: Lydia Nantabo
  • Fourth Official: Diana Murungi
  • Referee Assessor: Rahman Kizito
