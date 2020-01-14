USPA’s Best of December 2019:

The Uganda Cranes Cricket Cranes was named as the outstanding sports personality for December 2019 by the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA).

This was during the first monthly meeting of the sports journalists under the umbrella body, USPA on Monday, 13th January 2020 at the Scarlet Hall, Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala.

The Uganda Cricket Cranes team won five straight games during the first phase of the Cricket World Cup Challenge League Group B at the Al Amerat oval, Oman.

The all-conquering Ugandan team beat Jersey (25 runs), silenced traditional arch rivals Kenya (by 3 wickets), Bermunda (win by 7 wickets), Italy (38 runs) and Hong Kong (by 6 wickets) to top group B, with an advantage ahead of this year’s second phase to be hosted in Uganda come July.

The Uganda Cricket Cranes tallied 495 points to edge the Uganda U-17 girls football team (490 points) and Ndejje University sports team (410 points).

The Uganda U-17 girls were singled out for winning the 2019 CECAFA U-17 first ever football tournament held at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The Ugandan girls finished unbeaten with only a draw against Tanzania in the round robin format.

On the other hand, Ndejje University finished top of all the universities at the 18th Inter University Games hosted by University of Kisubi (Unik) along Entebbe road.

This was the fifth time in a row that Ndejje University won the overall title, scooping 10 gold medals, 7 silver and one bronze in the multi sports championship.

Commendations:

A number of teams and personalities were commended for performing well in December 2019.

These included; The Uganda Cranes (won 15th CECAFA senior Challenge Cup), Rally crew of Yassin Nasser and Ali Katumba, Uganda Motocross team, Joshua Cheptegei (record in Valencia 10KM race) and pool player Ibrahim Ssejjemba for exceptional performance at the Matthew Ngulube pool championship held in Zambia.

The sports journalists also rewarded the best per sporting discipline for the year 2019.

December 2019 USPA’s best:

