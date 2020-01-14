Matchday 16 Games

URA FC 2-0 SC Villa

KCCA FC 1-0 Mbarara City FC

Maroons FC 1-2 Proline FC

Bright Stars FC 1-0 BUL FC

Wakiso Giants FC 1-2 Police FC

Vipers SC 1-0 Kyetume FC

Busoga United FC 2-0 Express FC

Tooro United FC Vs Onduparaka FC (Not played)

The second round of the 2019/20 Uganda Premier League officially got underway last week with seven games played across different grounds. There was thrilling action with some surprising results.

For the first time, Police FC moved out of the relegation zone this season following their 2-1 win against Wakiso Giants FC, KCCA FC finally got their first win against Mbarara City while ten-man Proline FC secured maximum points away in Luzira.

Joel Muyita looks at some of the players he thinks were outstanding on matchday 16 and deserve to be in the best team.

Nafian Alionzi (URA FC)

Kept a clean sheet as URA FC overcame SC Villa at the Arena of Visions in Bombo. Alionzi did well to command and organize his defence hence keeping shape throughout the game.

Filbert Obenchan (KCCA FC)

Obenchan came off the bench to score the lone goal that helped KCCA FC secure their first win against Mbarara City FC.

Whereas KCCA FC had created several chances, they lacked efficiency in front of goal. It took Obenchan who came on at the start of the second half, replacing Musa Ramathan to produce the game-defining moment.

He jumped high to head home Hassan Musana’s delivery from the corner.

Arafat Galiwango (Police FC)

Whereas Aziz Kayondo was impressive for Vipers SC, I settled for Galiwango who provided the assist for Police FC first goal against Wakiso Giants that was scored by Ben Ocen.

Kenneth Ssemakula (Busoga United FC)

One of the many products of Jinja SS that have been promoted to Busoga United FC in recent times.

Despite the game against Express FC being his debut, the teenager did not grow feet of clay. He actually put up a man of the match performance.

Benjamin Nyakoojo (URA FC)

In the absence of Paul Mbowa, Benjamin Nyakoojo did well as URA FC kept SC Villa at bay. He formed a solid partnership with Hudu Mulikyi and it was not surprising that he was eventually named man of the match.

Siraje Ssentamu (Vipers SC)

Vipers SC struggled but eventually fought hard to collect maximum points against Kyetume FC.

Whereas Paul Mucureezi scored the solitary goal that decided the tie, I think Siraje Ssentamu did the donkey work in midfield and deserves a slot on the best XI for matchday 16.

Samuel Kayongo (Police FC)

© Kawowo Sports / JOHN BATANUDDE Police FC midfielder Samuel Kayonga

One of the unsung heroes at Police FC yet a very key player in the midfield. He does the donkey work and ignites the attacks. Against Wakiso Giants FC, the central midfielder was again pivotal as the Cops completed a double against the Purple Sharks.

David Bagoole (Busoga United FC)

He seems like he finally settled and now willing to play football again, after missing the larger part of the first round out when he tried to force a move to URA FC.

He was instrumental as Busoga United FC defeated Express FC, setting up Ivan Wani for the first goal.

Shafik Kagimu (URA FC)

He combined well with Saidi Kyeyune with Julius Mutyaba doing the donkey work to halt Villa’s attacks.

Kagimu had a couple of penetrative passes but most importantly he assisted Daniel Isiagi for URA’s first goal just four minutes after kickoff.

Hamis ‘Diego’ Kiiza (Proline FC)

Kizza was the only player that managed to score a brace on matchday 16. His two goals in the first half gave Proline FC momentum and even when Maroons FC tried to put up a fight in the second stanza when Proline FC were reduced to ten men, they failed.

James Angu (Bright Stars FC)

Whereas Juma Ssebaduka was influential in the midfield alongside man of the match Sula Ssebunza, I chose to go for James Angu given the fact that he provided the assist for Alfred Onek.

Coach: Paul Kiwanuka (Bright Stars FC)

Honorable Mentions

Juma Sebbaduka (Bright Stars FC), Ivan Wani (Busoga United FC), Julius Mutyaba (URA FC), Yusuf Ssozi (Police FC), George Kasonko (Busoga United FC), Sula Ssebunza(Bright Stars FC)