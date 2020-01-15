Mbarara City 1-0 Wakiso Giants

Brian Aheebwa scored the winner as Mbarara City edged Wakiso Giants 1-0 at Bombo on Wednesday.

The two teams headed into the game on the back of defeats but the hosts left with all points, their first in the New Year.

The Purple Sharks had a better first half with Viane Ssekajugo and Lawrence Bukenya coming close but the hosts improved slightly after the break.

Bukenya also had a goal disallowed for the visitors as he was adjudged to be in an offside position when he scored.

In the second half, Ibrahim Oriti asked all sorts of questions to Wakiso Giants right back Ibrahim Kiyemba but it had to be Aheebwa to win it in the 80th minute.

The forward controlled and shot into the net on the turn to stun the visitors who had thrown everything at the opposite end.

The win lifts the Ankole Lions to 8th on the log with 21 points while Wakiso Giants slip to 9th with a point-less. It also extended Charles Livingstone Mbabazi’s wait for a win at the club he joined from Onduparaka at the end of the first round