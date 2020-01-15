Edward Golola was delighted with his side’s 4-2 win over Proline on Tuesday revealing the boys’ followed instructions.

With KCCA losing 2-1 to Bright Stars, the gap at the top widens to seven points but no one among the players and staff would get carried away with a title challenge.

“I thank my boys because they followed instructions,” said Vipers coach Edward Golola, “And yes KCCA has lost (to Bright Stars) but the league is still on. So for us we have to see that we win every match.”

Midfielder Siraje Sentamu also echoed a similar statement insisting its too early to think about title.

“For us, it’s a game at a time and we are focused on us and not our opponents.”

Vipers take on SC Villa on Friday afternoon while KCCA host Tooro United.