After a disappointing Africa T20 campaign on home turf last May, many people in the cricket circles called for Steve Tikolo’s head.

Uganda Cricket Association, however, chose to stick with the Tikolo to oversee the first leg of the Cricket World Cup Challenge League B in December.

The association was contemplating renewing Tikolo’s contract after the success in Oman where the team won all their games but on Wednesday afternoon they announced the coach will be leaving.

“Stephen Tikolo has chosen not to renew his contract with Uganda Cricket Association,” a statement from the association reads in part.

“His contract was due for renewal and negotiations have been ongoing with Steve to stay with us especially after the success in Oman in December 2019 (but) unfortunately, he has made a personal decision not to extend his stay with us despite our interest to continue with the relationship.”

Tikolo has been in charge for three and a half years having joined the national side in 2016.

“In the interim, the team will be handled by Davis Turinawe – a former Cricket Cranes and Under 19 Coach. The process of hiring a new coach will commence soon and should have the position filled by the end of February 2020.”