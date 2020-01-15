The Uganda Premier League secretariat has brought forward two fixtures ahead of match day 17.

The fixtures are KCCA at home to Tooro United and Police hosting Kyetume at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo that were to be played on Saturday January 18 will now be played one day earlier.

“The Secretariat is in receipt of a letter from FUFA notifying us that Uganda will host South Sudan Vs Algeria U20 Women’s National Football Teams in the U20 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifier match on 19th January 2020 at Star Times Stadium Lugogo…,” read part of the statement.

“Accordingly, UPL Secretariat has moved matches #138 Police FC Vs Kyetume and #139 KCCA FC Vs Tooro United FC by one day from Saturday 18th January 2020 to Friday 17th January 2020 to enable the National Teams above use the field for prematch training as required by FIFA regulations.”

South Sudan will host their game at Lugogo on request from the FA to host their matches in Uganda.

Match-Day 18 fixtures will be as follows:-

Friday 17th January 2020

· Vipers SC Vs SC Villa, St. Mary’s Stadium-Kitende (4:00 pm) live on Sanyuka TV

· Police FC Vs Kyetume FC, StarTimes Stadium-Lugogo (1:00pm)

· KCCA FC Vs Tooro United FC, StarTimes Stadium-Lugogo (4:30pm)

Saturday 18th January2020

· Busoga United FC Vs Mbarara City FC The Mighty Arena-Jinja SSS (3:00pm) live on Sanyuka TV

· Maroons FC Vs BUL FC, Luzira Prisons Grounds-Lugogo (4:00 pm)

· Express FC Vs Proline FC, Kavumba Recreation Centre-Wakiso (4:00 pm)

· URA FC Vs Bright Stars FC, Arena of Visions-Ndejje Univ, Bombo (4:00pm)

Sunday 19th January 2020

· Wakiso Giants FC Vs Onduparaka FC, Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium, Wakiso (4:00pm) live on Sanyuka TV