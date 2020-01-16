Mbarara City Football Club center forward Brian Aheebwa is overwhelmed for the goal he struck during the 1-0 “home” victory against Wakiso Giants at the Bombo Military Stadium on Wednesday, 15th January 2020.

Aheebwa superbly volleyed past the goalkeeper following Zaidi Byekwaso’s delivery on the left wing.

The center forward finished with the weaker left foot off the shoulders of defender Ibrahim Kiyemba from an acute angle with 10 minutes left on the clock.

This was Aheebwa’s fourth goal of the season that also earned him the man of the match plaque and cash Shs 100,000.

He has since dedicated the match winner to the beloved mother Gloria Nandawula and his coach Brian Ssenyondo.

“It is humbling to score the match winner but still, credit goes to the entire team from my fellow players, technical team and the fans. We are all one unit. I dedicate that goal to my mother Gloria Nandawula and the coach Brian Ssenyondo for the trust and courage he has given me.” Aheebwa noted.

Aheebwa and the rest of the Mbarara City players will head to the East this weekend to face Busoga United at the Mighty Arena on Saturday, 18th January 2020.

Mbarara City is currently 8th with 22 points and Busoga United is 7th with 24 points.

Both clubs have played the same number of games (17).

Match 142 – Busoga United Vs Mbarara City – The Mighty Arena (3 PM)