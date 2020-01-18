Express FC 3-0 Proline

Six time league champions Express FC bounced back from a 6-1 mauling at Police to beat Proline 3-0 at Kavumba Recreation Ground.

Denis Sserukwaya, an own goal by Arnold Sserujongi and Ivan Ocholit goals were enough for George Ssimwogerere side to register their first win of the new year.

Sserukwaya converted from the spot in the 8th minute after Ocholit was fouled in the area and three minutes later, Sserunjogi deflected Daniel Shabena attempt from a free kick into his own net.

Mathias Muwanga who was calamitous on Wednesday ensured the Red Eagles took a two goal cushion into the break with beautiful saves to deny Hamis Kizza and Hakim Kiwanuka.

Ocholit got on the score sheet in the 63rd minute extending the hosts lead and surely confirming all points for the troubled sleeping giants.

Proline’s hopes of a comeback were dented when Kiwanuka missed from a penalty after Rogers Mato had been bundled in the area.

The win lifts Express FC to 11th on the table with 21 points while Proline stays at the base with 12 points in 18 games.