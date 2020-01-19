Rams 25-11 Rhinos

Rams claimed a much needed win thanks to their powerful runs and kicking prowess they displayed against Rhinos at the Makerere Rugby Grounds on Saturday in the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premiership.

Rams required 10 points off the tee and three tries to edge visitors Rhinos in front of their vibrant crowd.

The home side posted numbers on the boards first when Shakur Ssaka touched for Ram’s first try. Emmanuel Kibirige converted off the tee.

Rhinos replied with Kateregga Dan kicking through the sticks but Kibirige further impressed, splitting the opposite sticks thrice to extend their lead to 13-03.

In the second half, Rhinos came back invigorated. Kateregga cut the deficit again by three points but Rams’ Emmanuel Kinyera further dented their hopes when he dived close to the uprights for the side’s second try.

Kinyera burst through a couple of attempted tackles to scoot away past the white chalk – Aziz Karim easily converting.

The try of the day came through as the game negotiated the final bend. Rams’ Richard Lumu launched a grubber kick after a melee in Rhinos’ 22.

He then went on to chase the ball before sensationally crashing over at the corner amidst loud cheers from the crowds.

Daniel Nshimiyimana scored a last gasp try for Rhinos when he found a smooth passage on the left flank but the points were clearly not enough to change the result.