Uganda U23 national team left winger Joseph Ssemujju, 22 has signed for top tier club, BUL FC.

The Jinja based club agreed terms with the player who has been a free agent since September 2019.

In the months of August and September 2019, Ssemujju spent six weeks alongside Mahad Yaya Kakooza on trial with 13 times Polish champions Legia Warsaw.

Although he managed to secure a contract offer with a Polish 2nd division club, visa hitches cut short his dreams and had to return home.

Joseph Ssemujju and Mahad Yaya Kakooza after a training session in Poland

The former Vipers, Express, SC Villa and Proline creative midfielder was part of the Tooro Province team in the closing stages of the 2019 FUFA Drum Tournament, scoring two goals.

At BUL Football Club, he joins other January signings as Vitalis Tabu and Ramathan Dudu, both from Onduparaka.

Following a promising first round of the 2019 – 2020 Uganda Premier League, BUL has had a dismissal start to the second round, losing three consecutive matches.

BUL fell 1-0 to Bright Stars at Kavumba, lost at home 3-1 to Uganda Revenue Authority and were condemned 2-0 by Maroons at the Luzira prisons play ground last Saturday.

Patrick Sembuya closes down Joseph Ssemujju (right) during the latter's days at Express Football Club

Next Games ahead:

Peter Onen’s side will travel to West Nile to face Mvara Boys in the Uganda Cup this coming Saturday.

In the league, they return to action on Wednesday, 29th January 2020 with a home duel against Wakiso Giants at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

On Saturday, 1st February 2020, BUL will face nemesis Busoga United at the Mighty Arena in Jinja during the derby game.

JOSEPH SSEMUJJU HAS professionalism and IS inner driveN, very impressing. HE IS a physical “monster”, hIS character and level as left footed Winger are definitely something what in near future should get him a permanent shirt in Cranes and a international career – if he avoids mishaps and possible injuries. Joseph has a huge potential. Jens Leidewall (Agent). Leidwall also represents Allan Kyambadde, Halid Lwaliwa, Paul Willa, Bashir Asiku, Sadat Anaku, Gavin Kizito, Kenneth Semakula, Ivan Eyamu and other Ugandan top players and talents.

BUL FC is currently 5th on the 16 team log with 29 points from 18 matches played.