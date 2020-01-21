46th Uganda Cup (Round of 64):

Tuesday, 21st January:

Katwe United Vs Proline – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

StarLight Vs Tooro United – Star Light SSS Ground, Amuria

Kiryandongo Town Council Vs Kigezi Homeboyz – Kiryandongo Church of Uganda Ground

Tuesday Result: Kakira United 1-2 Mbarara City

It will be a real test of character as the Uganda Cup defending champions of the Uganda Cup, Proline face FUFA Big League side Katwe United during a round of 64 contest at Lugogo on Tuesday.

Katwe United might have been struggling in the second tier league since promotion from the Kampala regional league but the nature of this knock out championship has no clear cut favourites.

Under Allan Kabonge as head coach, Katwe United has virtually struggled to find a footing in the FUFA Big League and he sought for reinforcements during the January player transfer window, bringing on board senior player Habib Kavuma to beef up the team.

Other players for substance for Katwe United will be goalkeeper Eric Dhaira, skipper Regan Sadat Mukwaya, Billy Nkata and the left footed lethal Paddy Tebusweke.

Proline, on the other hand has the impetus to post a decent result and progress to the next stage of the tournament.

Coaches Baker Mbowa and his understudy Anthony “Cassano” Bongole will combine notes to assemble a serious formidable side.

With players as Hakim Kiwanuka, Noordin Bunjo, Bright Anukani, Mustafa Mujjuzi, Hamis “Diego” Kiiza and the like, Proline looks a better side on paper.

The other two games to be played on Tuesday will see StarLight host UPL side Tooro United at the Star Light SSS Ground in Amuria district.

Kiryandongo Town Council will entertain Kigezi Homeboyz at the Kiryandongo Church of Uganda Ground.

Meanwhile, Western Uganda based Mbarara City FC became the first club to qualify to the round of 32 stage for the Uganda Cup.

The Ankole Lions beat Kakira United 2-1 at the Kakira play ground in Jinja on Monday.

Midfielder Solomon Okwalinga and forward Brian Aheebwa were on target for the visitors.

Johnie Obonga’s strike at the start of the second half was the consolation for the Eastern region side.

More games in the round of 64 stage will be played on Wednesday through to Sunday.

The Uganda Cup is a knock out tournament that has been played since 1971.

The winner of the Uganda Cup qualifies to represent Uganda at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Last year’s champions were Proline FC who beat Bright Stars 5-4 in tense post match penalties after normal time had ended 1 goal apiece.

Other Round of 64 Fixtures:

Wednesday, 22nd January:

Kajjansi United Vs Vipers – Mutesa II Wankukukuku

Busia Young Vs Busoga United – Busia Intergrated Primary School, Busia

Bugamba Vs Onduparaka – Bugamba Ground

Thursday, 23rd January:

Koboko Rising Stars Vs Bright Stars – Nyarilo Ground, Koboko

Super Eagles Vs SC Villa – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

Young Elephants Vs Maroons – Olwio St Mark Ground, Nwoya

Six O’clock Vs Kitara – Kizinda Play ground

Kampala University Vs Kataka – Kampala University, Luweero

Gagaba Vs Kiboga Young – Buziga Islamic Ground

Friday, 24th January:

Mvara Boys Vs BUL – Arua PTC Ground

Catida Vs KCCA – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

Lugazi Municipal Vs URA – Mehta Stadium, Lugazi

Soroti Vs Kansai Plascon – Soroti Stadium

Chimpanzee Vs Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground

Fire Fire Vs Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground

FHL Vs Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground

Free Stars Vs Saviours – UCU Ground, Mukono

Saturday, 25th January:

Admin Vs Police – Paya Primary School ground, Tororo

Bugoigo Vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground, Buliisa

Sansiro Vs Kyetume – Omerien Primary School, Kumi

Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale SSS, Ground

Sunday, 26th January: