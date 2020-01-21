46th Uganda Cup (Round of 64):
Tuesday, 21st January:
- Katwe United Vs Proline – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo
- StarLight Vs Tooro United – Star Light SSS Ground, Amuria
- Kiryandongo Town Council Vs Kigezi Homeboyz – Kiryandongo Church of Uganda Ground
- Tuesday Result: Kakira United 1-2 Mbarara City
It will be a real test of character as the Uganda Cup defending champions of the Uganda Cup, Proline face FUFA Big League side Katwe United during a round of 64 contest at Lugogo on Tuesday.
Katwe United might have been struggling in the second tier league since promotion from the Kampala regional league but the nature of this knock out championship has no clear cut favourites.
Under Allan Kabonge as head coach, Katwe United has virtually struggled to find a footing in the FUFA Big League and he sought for reinforcements during the January player transfer window, bringing on board senior player Habib Kavuma to beef up the team.
Other players for substance for Katwe United will be goalkeeper Eric Dhaira, skipper Regan Sadat Mukwaya, Billy Nkata and the left footed lethal Paddy Tebusweke.
Proline, on the other hand has the impetus to post a decent result and progress to the next stage of the tournament.
Coaches Baker Mbowa and his understudy Anthony “Cassano” Bongole will combine notes to assemble a serious formidable side.
With players as Hakim Kiwanuka, Noordin Bunjo, Bright Anukani, Mustafa Mujjuzi, Hamis “Diego” Kiiza and the like, Proline looks a better side on paper.
The other two games to be played on Tuesday will see StarLight host UPL side Tooro United at the Star Light SSS Ground in Amuria district.
Kiryandongo Town Council will entertain Kigezi Homeboyz at the Kiryandongo Church of Uganda Ground.
Meanwhile, Western Uganda based Mbarara City FC became the first club to qualify to the round of 32 stage for the Uganda Cup.
The Ankole Lions beat Kakira United 2-1 at the Kakira play ground in Jinja on Monday.
Midfielder Solomon Okwalinga and forward Brian Aheebwa were on target for the visitors.
Johnie Obonga’s strike at the start of the second half was the consolation for the Eastern region side.
More games in the round of 64 stage will be played on Wednesday through to Sunday.
The Uganda Cup is a knock out tournament that has been played since 1971.
The winner of the Uganda Cup qualifies to represent Uganda at the CAF Confederation Cup.
Last year’s champions were Proline FC who beat Bright Stars 5-4 in tense post match penalties after normal time had ended 1 goal apiece.
Other Round of 64 Fixtures:
Wednesday, 22nd January:
- Kajjansi United Vs Vipers – Mutesa II Wankukukuku
- Busia Young Vs Busoga United – Busia Intergrated Primary School, Busia
- Bugamba Vs Onduparaka – Bugamba Ground
Thursday, 23rd January:
- Koboko Rising Stars Vs Bright Stars – Nyarilo Ground, Koboko
- Super Eagles Vs SC Villa – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu
- Young Elephants Vs Maroons – Olwio St Mark Ground, Nwoya
- Six O’clock Vs Kitara – Kizinda Play ground
- Kampala University Vs Kataka – Kampala University, Luweero
- Gagaba Vs Kiboga Young – Buziga Islamic Ground
Friday, 24th January:
- Mvara Boys Vs BUL – Arua PTC Ground
- Catida Vs KCCA – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo
- Lugazi Municipal Vs URA – Mehta Stadium, Lugazi
- Soroti Vs Kansai Plascon – Soroti Stadium
- Chimpanzee Vs Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground
- Fire Fire Vs Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground
- FHL Vs Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground
- Free Stars Vs Saviours – UCU Ground, Mukono
Saturday, 25th January:
- Admin Vs Police – Paya Primary School ground, Tororo
- Bugoigo Vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground, Buliisa
- Sansiro Vs Kyetume – Omerien Primary School, Kumi
- Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale SSS, Ground
Sunday, 26th January:
- St Marys Vs Express – Nabweru
- Kigezi Vs Bukedea Town Council – Kabale Municipal Ground
- Dove Vs New Villa – Katusabe Ground, Masindi
- Gadafi Vs MYDA – Gadafi Ground, Jinja
- U-Touch Vs Water – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu
- Luweero United Vs Doves All Stars – Kasaala Ground, Luweero
- Spartans Vs Paidha Black Angels – Mashariki Ground, Katale (Off Entebbe road)