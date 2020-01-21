Ahead of the Fifa World Cup 2022 qualifying draw, Uganda Cranes coach John McKinstry has revealed the kind of opponents he wants his side to draw.

The Northern Irish in an interview with Fufa TV said he wants an opponent where travel logistics are simple and not stressing.

“I think ultimately when you look at the seeding, Uganda has progressed to the stage where we are the second seed and that’s a good position to be in,” McKinstry told FUFA TV

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Draws Tonight in Egypt:

Uganda Cranes Head Coach Johnathan McKinstry speaks out@FIFAWorldCup @CAF_Online pic.twitter.com/aXKRbj1D1K — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) January 21, 2020

“We want an opponent where travel logistics won’t be stressful, that will be helpful but in terms of playing.”

“We know that any of those number one seeds are going to pause a big challenge, but again Uganda’s priority is to be the best team in Africa and to do that we have to beat the best,” McKinstry noted.

The draw will take place on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Cairo, Egypt.

Pot 1: Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, Ghana, Egypt, Cameroon, Mali, DR Congo

Pot 2: Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, S/Africa, Guinea, Uganda, Cape Verde, Gabon, Benin, Zambia, and Congo Brazzaville

Pot 3: Madagascar, Mauritania, Libya, Mozambique, Kenya, Central Africa, Zimbabwe, Niger, Namibia, Guinea-Bissau

Pot 4: Malawi, Angola, Togo, Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Liberia, Djibouti