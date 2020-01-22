2020 Fast Sports Fusion League:

Wednesday League: Match Day 1 (22nd January)

*At Fast Sports Fusion Indoor Sports Facility (Kick off – 6:30 PM)

The urge to exercise and keep fit after the demanding day long work schedule has led to the fast sprout of indoor football facilities in Uganda.

The third edition of the Fast sports fusion league returns with the match day one for the Wednesday version at the Bugolobi based Sports Indoor Sports facility.

According to the fixtures released by the league manager Henry Kalisa, the games will run from 6:30 PM till 10:15 PM.

The early kick off duels start at 6:30 PM when E-Club B plays Kaddu Partners Advocates.

At the same timing, Andela will face Tunga. The next set of matches will witness Bad Boys in action against Total E & P Uganda and Bollore will play Smart Watch between 7:15 PM and 8:00 PM.

Between 8:00 PM and 20:45 PM, Cemm will entertain Roke Stars. At the same time, Locos will take on Sanlam.

FSF Uganda and Housing Finance Bank will lock horns between 20:45 PM to 9:30 PM.

Jumia B and Lalum will also play in the same timing.

The two final games will be played between 9:30 PM and 10:15 PM.

Giants will play Imagine Design and KMS A will take on Legends.

Besides the Wednesday league, there is also the Friday league that runs concurrently.

In Uganda, the Futsal Association of Uganda (FAU) runs the national league that is played at Lugogo Indoor Arena.

About Fast Sports Fusion:

The company originates from South Africa and has recently expanded into Uganda, East Africa.

The purpose built clubs provide state of the art sporting facilities for grass roots development and social sporting for adults in need of a healthier lifestyle but with less spare time on their hands.

The facilities can cater for football, netball, basketball, action cricket, volleyball and zip lining. FSF strive to deliver the best in quality as Africa’s premier fast sport’s facility.

The facility is owned by Sam Hulme.