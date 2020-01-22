The 2019 Singleton Golf Challenge winners have been officially flagged off to Dubai on Thursday evening at the momentous 18th hole of the par 71 Entebbe Golf Club course.



The pairing of Richard Lutwama and Robert Busingye who championed the third season of the annual championship were seen off to Dubai for the 2020 Dubai Desert Classic by the Entebbe Club executive members; Moses Ssebuwgawo (Treasurer), Edwin Tumusiime (Captain) and Paul Nsereko (bar manager).



The duo were the champions after overcoming Geoffrey Orach and Andrew Atuhaire in last year’s final.

Lutwama and Busingye have expressed the desire to defend the championship.

“We are going for a brief tour and we shall be back to play in round one next month. We need to break the record by becoming the first pair that will defend the championship” a confident Lutwama noted.



Lutwama lauded all the sponsors that make the seven months championship a great deal.

They are expected to return home next week..

The 2020 Omega Dubai Desert Classic is a European Tour event that will tee off on Jan 23–26 at the Majlis (Emirates Golf Club).

The total purse for this championship is €2,951,125

The first round of the 2020 championship will be played on 8th February at the par 71 Entebbe Golf Club Course.