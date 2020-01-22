Kobs twice came from down to defeat Pirates, 23-11, in the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League on Saturday at Legends.

Tries from Ian Munyani, Alhaji Manano and Pius Ogena coupled with a conversion and a pair of penalties from Ivan Kirabo condemned Pirates who scored through Edgar Pajob (try) as well as Conrad Wanyama and Stephen Alul who each slotted a penalty.

The Sea Robbers came out of the blocks much to the delight of head coach Bobby Musinguzi.

“We came out of the blocks much faster than them, got to settle in quicker and we were rewarded with a try,” he told Kawowo in the aftermath of the game.

However, the Kobs never trailed for long and Musinguzi believes his side could have done better but instead put pressure on themselves.

“They came back strongly to respond but we should have stopped that. We slipped up and allowed them to score next which was a problem.

“In the second half, they out faster than us and utilised the chances they got in our 22. We kind of put pressure on ourselves with the decisions we made in our 22. Missed tackle, three breakdowns later they have a line out, our communication in the line out is not there and they drive over and make a try.

“So, it’s the decision we made in the defense that affected us. I think if we dominated in that defense, put points on board on every opportunity it would have been a different story.”

The defeat left Pirates on 14 points and are 9 points behind pacesetters Heathens

Pirates return to action against Rams on Saturday at King’s Park in a fixture they are expected to bag maximum points.