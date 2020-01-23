Gangly fast paced forward Frank Nyombi Lubega, 20, is widely linked to a move to Uganda Premier League side Mbarara City Football Club.

The striker who featured for the 2019 Airtel Masaza cup winning Bulemeezi ssaza team has been training with the Ankole Lions in Mbarara since Tuesday, 21st January 2020 with a prospect of signing a professional contract with Mbarara City FC.

“So far so good. We shall continue to monitor him (Nyombi) in the training sessions. We hope to have a friendly match on Saturday and weigh his full potential before a final decision is made” Brian Ssenyondo, head coach at Mbarara City disclosed to Mbarara City.

Since returning from Jinja in their 2-1 win against Kakira United in the Uganda Cup, Mbarara City has been engaged in a double training session in preparation for their next league match at home against Vipers.

Judging by the double training sessions held on Wednesday, Nyombi has reportedly impressed the technical team of head coach Ssenyondo and his assistant Sadick Ssempigi with his exceptional shooting abilities, ball sense (positional awareness) and general involvement of teammates.

The forward is blessed with abundant calories given his enviable work rate and what could be the missing ingredient is the experience of playing at the big stage, which no money on this planet can purchase.

In case the transfer is blessed, he is expected to boost the attacking options for the club that has Brian Aheebwa, South Sudanese Makuweth Wol, Siraje Musindo and Jude Ssemugabi as center forwards.

The Ankole Lions is blessed with several offensive midfielders as Ivan Eyam, Steven Kabuye and the ever fresh Raymond Timothy Onyai.

Nyombi has been playing at Katooke Football Club in the Kampala Fourth Division league.

The player was also linked to giants Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Kenya’s AFC Leopards.

Mbarara City is currently 10th with 22 points. They host Vipers on 28th January 2020.