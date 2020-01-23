Uganda U-17 Girls’ National team head coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi is plotting for maximum points as his charges face Ethiopia this weekend in the return leg of the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Despite carrying a big advantage after winning the first leg 2-0 in Kampala, Kiyingi indicates he is not only aiming at getting a result to see them through but rather to win away in Bahir Dar on Sunday.

He believes the team had a chance to win by a big margin at home but squandered numerous chances. However, he indicates they have tried to work on efficiency in their training sessions.

“We could have won with a 5-0 goal margin in the first leg if we had converted our chances in the first leg especially in first half. We have spent a better part of our training working on our attack and conversion of the chances created.” He said as quoted by FUFA Website.

On Wednesday, the team had a practice match with a select team at Kawempe Muslim playground and won the game 6-0.

“We have used the practice match to assess the players and the different departments of the team and I can assure you now the team is ready to go and get that win from Ethiopia. I am pleased with the way the girls play, attacking with speed and defending as a unit among other things.”

Juliet Nalukenge and Catherine Nagadya scored a goal apiece to help Uganda win the first leg 2-0 in Lugogo.

The winner on aggregate between Uganda and Ethiopia will face either Burundi or Tanzania at the next qualifying stage.

Kiyingi is expected to name the final travelling squad on Thursday evening and the team is expected to travel on Friday morning.