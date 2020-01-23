Management at Uganda Premier League club Vipers Sports Club has vehemently terminated the employment contracts of their entire technical staff.

This was confirmed by the club’s media department via their official website and twitter handle.

“Vipers Sports Club announces that head coach Edward Golola and his entire technical team have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect. The club would like to thank Golola and his team for their work during their time at Vipers Sporting Club and to wish them success in the future,” the statement read.

Edward Golola (Head coach), Eddie Butindo (Technical Director), Richard Wasswa (Assistant), Moses Oloya (Goalkeeping coach), Edward Ssali (Trainer) and Ram Nyakana (Physio) are all affected.

The shocking development comes barely 24 hours after the elimination of the club from the Uganda Cup by a lowly Kajjansi United, a Buganda Regional League entity (third division).

The loss to Kajjansi United came in the wake of a 1-0 home loss to sworn rivals Sports Club Villa in the Uganda Premier League.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE Edward Golola gestures during one of the matches

Vipers will travel to Mbarara to face Mbarara City in their next league contest on Tuesday, 28th January 2020.

The three-time league champions are eyeing a fourth title in as many years.

On 42 points, the Venoms are four points ahead of second-placed KCCA.

The sacking of the technical staff was highly anticipated given the two back to back losses as well their failure to convince management on the playing identity of the club (style of play).

What is Next?

The club has announced that they will soon announce a caretaker managerial team until the end of the season in May 2020.

“A caretaker technical team will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time coach,” the statement concluded.

Golola had succeeded Michael Nam Ouma whose services were also terminated.