Uganda Cup 2020 – Round of 64:

Thursday, 23rd January:

Koboko Rising Stars Vs Bright Stars – Nyarilo Ground, Koboko

Super Eagles Vs SC Villa – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

Young Elephants Vs Maroons – Olwio St Mark Ground, Nwoya

Six O’clock Vs Kitara – Kizinda Play ground

Kampala University Vs Kataka – Kampala University, Luweero

Ggaba Vs Kiboga Young – Buziga Islamic Ground

The round of 64 Uganda Cup matches continue with five games lined up in Northern Uganda, West Nile, Western region and two in central Uganda.

Sports Club Villa, 9 time winners of the Uganda Cup traveled to Gulu where they will face Super Eagles at the Pece War Memorial stadium.

A mammoth crowd is anticipated in Gulu to witness Uganda’s record league champions (16 titles) who are currently coached by Edward Kaziba.

Sports Club Villa will base on a wide squad that has Ambrose Kirya, goalkeeper Saidi Keni, Emmanuel Wasswa, Bashir Mutanda, Amir Kakomo, Nicholas Kabonge, Faizo Muwawu and the like.

Another top tier club, Maroons also traveled to the Northern Uganda district of Nwoya.

The Prisons funded club face Young Elephants at the Olwio St Mark Ground.

Bright Stars made the long trip to West Nile where they battle Koboko Rising Stars at the Nyarilo Ground in Koboko district.

Last year’s losing finalists, Bright Stars will look towards their recent fine form that witnessed them beat KCCA for inspiration.

Players as Henry “Kiwa” Kiwanuka, goalkeeper Edwin Kiwanuka Bbule, Methiodious Jjungu, Augustine Kacancu, Joseph Jjanjali, Aggrey Kirya, Moses Okot will be key for the Paul Kiwanuka’s coached side.

In Western Uganda, Six O’clock will battle Kitara at the Kizinda Play ground.

Buganda regional side Kampala University hosts FUFA Big League outfit Kataka at the Kampala University Luweero based campus play ground.

Elsewhere, Ggaba entertains Kiboga Young at the Buziga Islamic Ground.

More matches will come on Friday, Saturday and wind down on Sunday.

The Uganda Cup tournament is knock out in nature and the winner earns a ticket to play at the CAF Confederations Cup.

Proline is the reigning champion.

Results:

Monday:

Kajjansi United 1 (8) – 1 (7) Vipers

Vipers Busia Young 2-1 Busoga United

Busoga United Bugamba 1-0 Onduparaka

Monday:

Kakira United 1-2 Mbarara City

Tuesday:

Katwe United 1-2 Proline

Proline StarLight 2-3 Tooro United

Tooro United Kiryandongo Town Council 1-3 Kigezi Homeboyz

Other Round of 16 Matches:

Friday, 24th January:

Mvara Boys Vs BUL – Arua PTC Ground

Catida Vs KCCA – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

Lugazi Municipal Vs URA – Mehta Stadium, Lugazi

Soroti Vs Kansai Plascon – Soroti Stadium

Chimpanzee Vs Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground

Fire Fire Vs Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground

FHL Vs Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground

Free Stars Vs Saviours – UCU Ground, Mukono

Saturday, 25th January:

Admin Vs Police – Paya Primary School ground, Tororo

Bugoigo Vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground, Buliisa

Sansiro Vs Kyetume – Omerien Primary School, Kumi

Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale SSS, Ground

Sunday, 26th January: