Uganda Cup 2020 – Round of 64:
Thursday, 23rd January:
- Koboko Rising Stars Vs Bright Stars – Nyarilo Ground, Koboko
- Super Eagles Vs SC Villa – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu
- Young Elephants Vs Maroons – Olwio St Mark Ground, Nwoya
- Six O’clock Vs Kitara – Kizinda Play ground
- Kampala University Vs Kataka – Kampala University, Luweero
- Ggaba Vs Kiboga Young – Buziga Islamic Ground
The round of 64 Uganda Cup matches continue with five games lined up in Northern Uganda, West Nile, Western region and two in central Uganda.
Sports Club Villa, 9 time winners of the Uganda Cup traveled to Gulu where they will face Super Eagles at the Pece War Memorial stadium.
A mammoth crowd is anticipated in Gulu to witness Uganda’s record league champions (16 titles) who are currently coached by Edward Kaziba.
Sports Club Villa will base on a wide squad that has Ambrose Kirya, goalkeeper Saidi Keni, Emmanuel Wasswa, Bashir Mutanda, Amir Kakomo, Nicholas Kabonge, Faizo Muwawu and the like.
Another top tier club, Maroons also traveled to the Northern Uganda district of Nwoya.
The Prisons funded club face Young Elephants at the Olwio St Mark Ground.
Bright Stars made the long trip to West Nile where they battle Koboko Rising Stars at the Nyarilo Ground in Koboko district.
Last year’s losing finalists, Bright Stars will look towards their recent fine form that witnessed them beat KCCA for inspiration.
Players as Henry “Kiwa” Kiwanuka, goalkeeper Edwin Kiwanuka Bbule, Methiodious Jjungu, Augustine Kacancu, Joseph Jjanjali, Aggrey Kirya, Moses Okot will be key for the Paul Kiwanuka’s coached side.
In Western Uganda, Six O’clock will battle Kitara at the Kizinda Play ground.
Buganda regional side Kampala University hosts FUFA Big League outfit Kataka at the Kampala University Luweero based campus play ground.
Elsewhere, Ggaba entertains Kiboga Young at the Buziga Islamic Ground.
More matches will come on Friday, Saturday and wind down on Sunday.
The Uganda Cup tournament is knock out in nature and the winner earns a ticket to play at the CAF Confederations Cup.
Proline is the reigning champion.
Results:
Monday:
- Kajjansi United 1 (8) – 1 (7) Vipers
- Busia Young 2-1 Busoga United
- Bugamba 1-0 Onduparaka
Monday:
- Kakira United 1-2 Mbarara City
Tuesday:
- Katwe United 1-2 Proline
- StarLight 2-3 Tooro United
- Kiryandongo Town Council 1-3 Kigezi Homeboyz
Other Round of 16 Matches:
Friday, 24th January:
- Mvara Boys Vs BUL – Arua PTC Ground
- Catida Vs KCCA – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo
- Lugazi Municipal Vs URA – Mehta Stadium, Lugazi
- Soroti Vs Kansai Plascon – Soroti Stadium
- Chimpanzee Vs Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground
- Fire Fire Vs Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground
- FHL Vs Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground
- Free Stars Vs Saviours – UCU Ground, Mukono
Saturday, 25th January:
- Admin Vs Police – Paya Primary School ground, Tororo
- Bugoigo Vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground, Buliisa
- Sansiro Vs Kyetume – Omerien Primary School, Kumi
- Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale SSS, Ground
Sunday, 26th January:
- St Marys Vs Express – Nabweru
- Kigezi Vs Bukedea Town Council – Kabale Municipal Ground
- Dove Vs New Villa – Katusabe Ground, Masindi
- Gadafi Vs MYDA – Gadafi Ground, Jinja
- U-Touch Vs Water – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu
- Luweero United Vs Doves All Stars – Kasaala Ground, Luweero
- Spartans Vs Paidha Black Angels – Mashariki Ground, Katale (Off Entebbe road)