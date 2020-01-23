Uganda Cup – Round of 64:

Thursday, 23rd January:

Koboko Rising Stars 0-1 Bright Stars

Bright Stars Super Eagles 1-4 SC Villa

SC Villa Six O’clock 1 ( 2) – 1 (4 ) Kitara

) Kitara Ggaba 0 (1) – 0 (3) Kiboga Young (Mbale Heroes)

Kiboga Young (Mbale Heroes) Young Elephants 0 (1) – 0 (4) Maroons

Sports Club Villa progressed to the round of 32 for the 2020 Uganda Cup.

The 9 time winners of this competition overcame Northern region side Supers Eagles 4-1 at the Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu.

David Owori, Bashir Mutanda, Ronald Magwali and teenager Abdallah Salim were on target for the visitors who are now guaranteed of a slot at the round of 32.

At the Nyarilo ground in Koboko, visiting Bright Stars piped Koboko Rising Stars 1-0.

James Angu scored the lone strike in the 19th minute.

FUFA Big league side Kitara progressed at the expense of Six O’clock at the Kizinda play ground in Western Uganda.

Kitara won 4-2 in post-match penalties after normal time had ended one goal apiece.

Kiboga Young (Mbale Heroes) beat hosts Ggaba 3-1 in post-match penalties after normal time had ended goal-less at the Buziga Islamic play-ground.

Maroons overcame Young Elephants 4-1 in post-match penalties at the Olwio St Mark Ground in Nwoya district. Normal time of this match had ended goal-less.

More matches will come on Friday, Saturday and wind down on Sunday.

The Uganda Cup tournament is knock out in nature and the winner earns a ticket to play at the CAF Confederations Cup.

Proline is the reigning champion.

Friday, 24th January:

Mvara Boys Vs BUL – Arua PTC Ground

Catida Vs KCCA – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

Lugazi Municipal Vs URA – Mehta Stadium, Lugazi

Soroti Vs Kansai Plascon – Soroti Stadium

Chimpanzee Vs Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground

Fire Fire Vs Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground

FHL Vs Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground

Free Stars Vs Saviours – UCU Ground, Mukono

Saturday, 25th January:

Admin Vs Police – Paya Primary School ground, Tororo

Bugoigo Vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground, Buliisa

Sansiro Vs Kyetume – Omerien Primary School, Kumi

Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale SSS, Ground

Sunday, 26th January: