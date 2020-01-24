The first phase of FIBA Afrobasket 2021 Qualifiers is just over three weeks away.

The Silverbacks, as they are known, will battle Egypt, Morocco and one of Ghana, Liberia or Niger during the first window of the qualifiers from February 21-23, 2020 in Alexandria, Egypt.

The team of locally-based players was on Thursday summoned to start preps at Gems Cambridge International School in Butabika ahead of the first qualifying window.

Impressive youngster Fayed Baale who has represented Uganda at junior levels and has been an integral part of UCU Canons during their fine run in the National Basketball League is part of the team summoned. Titus Lual Odeke and David Deng Kongor are the other Canons on the squad.

Ndejje University’s explosive guard Innocent Ochera, Power trio od Syrus Kiviiri, Joseph Ikong and Geoffrey Soro, as well as Warriors’ Stanley Mugerwa, were listed on the squad alongside four Oilers players – Jimmy Enabu, Tonny Drilleba, Ben Komakech, and James Okello.

Summoned Players

Ben Komakech (City Oilers), Tony Drileba (City Oilers), Fayed Bbale (UCU Canons), Innocent Ochera (Ndejje), Syrus Kiviiri (Power), Paul Odong (Power), Jimmy Abraham Enabu (City Oilers), Joseph Ikong Anyuru (Power), David Deng Kongor (UCU), Geoffrey Soro (Power), James Okello (City Oilers), Stanley Mugerwa (Warriors), Ivan Jjumba Lumanyika (JKL), Titus Lual Odeke (UCU Canons).