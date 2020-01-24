The Uganda U-17 Girl’s national football team left the country in the wee hours of Friday morning to travel to Ethiopia ahead of the return leg in the preliminary round of the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

A contingent of 28 people, including 18 players and 10 officials left Entebbe International Airport today morning aboard Ethiopian Airlines.

Uganda goes into the return leg with an upper hand after winning the first leg 2-0 in Kampala.

Despite carrying the advantage, head coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi indicates he is not only aiming at getting a result to see them through but rather to win away in Bahar Dar on Sunday.

“We could have won with a 5-0 goal margin in the first leg if we had converted our chances in the first leg especially in first half. We have spent a better part of our training working on our attack and conversion of the chances created.” He said as quoted by FUFA Website.

“We have used the practice match to assess the players and the different departments of the team and I can assure you now the team is ready to go and get that win from Ethiopia. I am pleased with the way the girls play, attacking with speed and defending as a unit among other things.”

The winner on aggregate between Uganda and Ethiopia will face either Burundi or Tanzania at the next qualifying stage.

Final Travelling Squad

Goalkeepers: Daphine Nyayenga (Uganda Martyrs High School), Joan Namusisi (Mukono High School)

Defenders: Samalie Nakachwa (Kawempe Muslim), Sumayah Komuntale (King of Kings), Bira Naddunga (Olila High School), Gillian Akadinda (Olila High School), Stella Musubika (Kawempe Muslim), Gloria Namugerwa (Uganda Martyrs High School), Patricia Akiror (Ajax Queens)

Midfielders: Kevin Nakachwa (Uganda Martyrs High School), Shakira Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim), Hadijja Nandago (Kawemepe Muslim), Zaitun Namaganda (Taggy High School), Zaina Nandede (Amusi College)

Forwards: Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim), Fauzia Najjemba (Mukono High School), Margaret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim), Catherine Nagadya (Kawempe Muslim)

Officials

Leader of Delegation: Chrizestom Kalibbala

Head coach: Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi

Assistant coach: Hadijja Namuyanja

Goalkeeping coach: James Magala

Team Physician: Stella Nankumba

Team Manager: Joan Namusisi

Team Media Officer: Stephen Mayamba

FUFA Officials: