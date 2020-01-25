2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Sunday, 26 th January 2020

January 2020 Preliminary round, return leg

Ethiopia Vs Uganda

Bahir Dar stadium

Uganda U-17 Girls’ national team will hope to complete the task against Ethiopia as the two teams face off on Sunday at Bahir Dar stadium in the return leg of the preliminary round of the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi’s charges carry a 2-0 advantage into the return leg after winning the first leg in Kampala a fortnight ago.

However, despite having an upper hand, Kiyingi asserts he wants the team to go out and fight for maximum points.

“The girls are in good shape and ready for the game. We have been training well over the past couple of days and our target is to win here. We have 2-0 lead from the first leg but that doesn’t mean they have no chance. We are therefore taking this game with full commitment and hope we can get maximum points.” He said.

Juliet Nalukenge and Fauzia Najjemba will be the key players for Uganda upfront having combined well in the first leg with the latter setting up the skipper for the opener in the first leg.

In addition, Najjemba assisted Nalukenge for the goal as Uganda fell 2-1 to Tanzania in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup last week.

The winner on aggregate between Uganda and Ethiopia will face Tanzania in the next round.

Tanzania won 1-0 in Bujumbura on Saturday to advance 6-1 on aggregate.