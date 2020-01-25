The revival of the East Africa rally championship(EARC) has taken a major step following the release of the 2020 calendar.

The regional championship had failed to pick off despite several attempts.

Now the championship will have its trial run this year with plans for full adoption later.

“After a successful consultation between the East African region’s ASN. It has been concluded that by effective 2020 a championship will be organised within the region and called the East Africa rally championship and will be hosted by five countries,” reads an excerpt signed by the East African ASNs.

Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania and Burundi will host the championship.

The championship targets more cross border participation.

The championship will be run under the 2020 Kenyan national rally regulations and points will be awarded according to the African rally championship points structure.

“A minimum of four events must be covered to qualify for the championship and the final round in Burundi is mandatory for every crew,” reads the press release.

In additional to the guidelines, entry fees for foreign crews attending a specific events will be waived.

The championship’s top three finishers will be crowned at a final round in Burundi.

The championship which was championed by Uganda kicks off in Kenya with the Guru Nanak rally scheduled for 8-9th February.

EARC calendar

Kenya 8-9th February

Rwanda 16-17th May

Uganda 15-16th August

Tanzania 19-20th September

Burundi 17-18th October.