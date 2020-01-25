Fred Kajoba Kisitu is the new head coach at Vipers Sports Club.

The development was confirmed on Saturday, 25th January 2020, two days after the sacking of the club’s entire technical staff.

“It is a big honour to work at Vipers Sports Club. The rebuilding process starts immediately” Kajoba disclosed.

Kajoba is expected to come along with members of his own choice to beef up Edward Ssali, the trainer.

He takes over the ruins of the club at a tome Edward Golola, Richard Wasswa, Moses Oloya, Eddie Butindo and Ram Nyakana were all shown the exit door following two back to back losses against SC Villa (in the league) and lowly Kajjansi in the Uganda Cup.

Other local coaches who have handled Vipers include Charles Ayiekho Lukula, Jackson Mayanja, Edward Golola (three stints), Richard Wasswa (interim).

Some of the foreigners had the likes of Ambrose Chukuma (Nigeria), Miguel Da Costa (Portugese), Espinoza Martinez (Mexician) and lately Kenya’s Michael Nam Ouma.

Vipers will travel to Mbarara to face Mbarara City in their next league contest on Tuesday, 28th January 2020.

The three-time league champions are eyeing a fourth title in as many years.

On 42 points, the Venoms are four points ahead of second-placed KCCA.