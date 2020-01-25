Nile Special Stout Rugby Premiership

Match Day Six

Rhinos 21- 33 Mongers

Gift Oketa’s late try was a sigh of relief for Mongers as they walked away Nile Special Stout Rugby Premiership match day six winners over Rhinos at Legends grounds on Saturday.

The Entebbe based outfit had to dig deep to overcome a resilient Rhinos’ side in a closely contested affair.

Rhinos had a brilliant start taking the lead taking the lead through Arnold Kizza’s penalty in the 5th minute before Martial Tchumkam touched down for the first try of the game.

By the 17th minute mark, Rhinos led 7-0 and seemed to be in control. However, their lead didn’t last long with Mongers coming out of the blocks to make quick amends.

A spirited run by Brian Bamwite saw him cross the white chalk before Adrian Wasswa added the extras for the visitors to take the lead in the game for the first time.

This seemed to have given Mongers momentum and kept surging forward. On the other hand, Rhinos got messed up and were penalised for their mistakes.

Gift Oketa who was eventually named man of the match, Brian Odrua and Malik Amos registered a try each to help Mongers lead 22-8 going into the break.

Upon resumption, Rhinos returned a changed side and made efforts to chase the game.

Kizza split the posts eight minutes into the second half but Mongers responded in equal measure through Wasswa.

Joshua Obol had the second try for Rhinos and Kizza made the conversion to reduce the gap to within five points.

The home side got a penalty with ten minutes on the clock and Kizza calmed his nerves to split the posts, bringing the score to 21-25.

Mongers remained composed and opted to attack, they won a penalty that Wasswa converted before Oketa made a stoppage-time try to all but extinguish Rhino’s hopes of a comeback.

The win lifts Mongers to third place on the log with 17 points in 6 games while Rhinos remain second from bottom on 5 points.