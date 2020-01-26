Uganda Cup – Round of 64:
Saturday Results:
- Admin 2-0 Police
- Bugoigo 0-2 Wakiso Giants
- Sansiro 0-3 Kyetume
- Mbale Garage 1-2 UPDF
More shocks continued in the Stanbic Bank sponsored Uganda Cup on Saturday with Admin FC’s 2-0 win over Uganda Premier League club, Police at the Paya primary school ground in Tororo.
Two first half goals from Aaron Okoth and Walter Alele in the 5th and 40th minutes respectively won the game for the Eastern regional club that also currently leads the Bukedi group standings.
There were no further goals in the second half as Admin sought for a defensive mechanism to storm the round of 32 stage.
Police falls prey to lowly opposition as they get dumped out just like four other top tier clubs; BUL, Vipers, Onduparaka and Busoga United.
Management of Admin Football Club would like to congratulate the players upon picking up the win against Police. You made us proud. Special thanks also go to the Adhola cultural institutions for gracing the occasion and giving Admin FC an original select ball. Biggest of all, we would like to appreciate all the fans who moved distances to come support the boys, a big thanks to you all in your various capacities, Let’s keep the spirit. Let’s all stay focussed as we strive to make Admin FC the biggest club in this Region.Admin FC Statement
Meanwhile, Wakiso Giants progressed to the next round with a 2-0 win against Bugoigo away at the Bugoigo Ground in Buliisa.
Viane Ssekajugo scored both goals for Charles Livingstone Mbabazi’s coached side.
Kyetume eliminated Sansiro 3-0 at the Omerien Primary School in Kumi.
At the Mbale SS play ground, Mbale Garage fell 2-1 at home to visiting army side, UPDF.
The round of 64 matches will climax on Sunday, January 26, 2020 with seven matches at various venues across the country.
The Uganda Cup tournament is knock-out in nature and the winner earns a ticket to play at the CAF Confederations Cup.
Proline is the reigning champion.
Results:
- Soroti 0-4 Kansai Plascon
- Catda 0-2 KCCA
- Lugazi Municipal 0-4 URA
- Kakira United 1-2 Mbarara City
- Katwe United 1-2 Proline
- StarLight 2-3 Tooro United
- Kiryandongo Town Council 1-3 Kigezi Homeboyz
- Kajjansi United 1 (8) – 1 (7) Vipers
- Busia Young 2-1 Busoga United
- Bugamba 1-0 Onduparaka
- Koboko Rising Stars 0-1 Bright Stars
- Super Eagles 1-4 SC Villa
- Six O’clock 1 (2) – 1 (4) Kitara
- Ggaba 0 (1) – 0 (3) Kiboga Young (Mbale Heroes)
- Young Elephants 0 (1) – 0 (4) Maroons
- Mvara Boys 1 (4) – 1 (2) BUL
- Chimpanzee 2 (0) – 2 (3) Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground
- Fire Fire 0-1 Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground
- FHL 0 (4) – 0 (1) Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground
- Free Stars 2-0 Saviours – UCU Ground, Mukono
Up-coming Games (Round of 64):
Sunday, 26th January:
- St Marys Vs Express – Nabweru
- Kigezi Vs Bukedea Town Council – Kabale Municipal Ground
- Dove Vs New Villa – Katusabe Ground, Masindi
- Gadafi Vs MYDA – Gadafi Ground, Jinja
- U-Touch Vs Water – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu
- Luweero United Vs Doves All Stars – Kasaala Ground, Luweero
- Spartans Vs Paidha Black Angels – Mashariki Ground, Katale (Off Entebbe road)