Uganda Cup – Round of 64:

Saturday Results:

Admin 2-0 Police

Police Bugoigo 0-2 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants Sansiro 0-3 Kyetume

Kyetume Mbale Garage 1-2 UPDF

More shocks continued in the Stanbic Bank sponsored Uganda Cup on Saturday with Admin FC’s 2-0 win over Uganda Premier League club, Police at the Paya primary school ground in Tororo.

Two first half goals from Aaron Okoth and Walter Alele in the 5th and 40th minutes respectively won the game for the Eastern regional club that also currently leads the Bukedi group standings.

There were no further goals in the second half as Admin sought for a defensive mechanism to storm the round of 32 stage.

Police falls prey to lowly opposition as they get dumped out just like four other top tier clubs; BUL, Vipers, Onduparaka and Busoga United.

Management of Admin Football Club would like to congratulate the players upon picking up the win against Police. You made us proud. Special thanks also go to the Adhola cultural institutions for gracing the occasion and giving Admin FC an original select ball. Biggest of all, we would like to appreciate all the fans who moved distances to come support the boys, a big thanks to you all in your various capacities, Let’s keep the spirit. Let’s all stay focussed as we strive to make Admin FC the biggest club in this Region. Admin FC Statement

Meanwhile, Wakiso Giants progressed to the next round with a 2-0 win against Bugoigo away at the Bugoigo Ground in Buliisa.

Viane Ssekajugo scored both goals for Charles Livingstone Mbabazi’s coached side.

Kyetume eliminated Sansiro 3-0 at the Omerien Primary School in Kumi.

At the Mbale SS play ground, Mbale Garage fell 2-1 at home to visiting army side, UPDF.

The round of 64 matches will climax on Sunday, January 26, 2020 with seven matches at various venues across the country.

The Uganda Cup tournament is knock-out in nature and the winner earns a ticket to play at the CAF Confederations Cup.

Proline is the reigning champion.

Results:

Soroti 0-4 Kansai Plascon

Kansai Plascon Catda 0-2 KCCA

KCCA Lugazi Municipal 0-4 URA

URA Kakira United 1-2 Mbarara City

Mbarara City Katwe United 1-2 Proline

Proline StarLight 2-3 Tooro United

Tooro United Kiryandongo Town Council 1-3 Kigezi Homeboyz

Kigezi Homeboyz Kajjansi United 1 (8) – 1 (7) Vipers

Vipers Busia Young 2-1 Busoga United

Busoga United Bugamba 1-0 Onduparaka

Onduparaka Koboko Rising Stars 0-1 Bright Stars

Bright Stars Super Eagles 1-4 SC Villa

SC Villa Six O’clock 1 (2) – 1 (4) Kitara

Kitara Ggaba 0 (1) – 0 (3) Kiboga Young (Mbale Heroes)

Kiboga Young (Mbale Heroes) Young Elephants 0 (1) – 0 (4) Maroons

Maroons Mvara Boys 1 (4) – 1 (2) BUL

BUL Chimpanzee 2 (0) – 2 (3) Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground

Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground Fire Fire 0-1 Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground

Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground FHL 0 (4) – 0 (1) Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground

Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground Free Stars 2-0 Saviours – UCU Ground, Mukono

Up-coming Games (Round of 64):

Sunday, 26th January: