Wakiso Giants Football Club progressed to the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 32 with a well calculated 2-0 win on the road away to Bugoigo in Bulisa district on Saturday.

Prodigal son Viane Ssekajugo was the hero for the “Purple Sharks” with a well taken brace.

Ssekajugo’s goals arrived in either halves, coming in the 5th and 68th minutes.

Wakiso Giants, under head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi joins other top tier clubs as KCCA, SC Villa, Tooro United, Bright Stars, Mbarara City and holders Proline at the round of 32 whose draws will be held in the coming weeks.

This will be a great preparatory plat form for Wakiso Giants as they visit out of sorts BUL this Wednesday in the Uganda Premier League at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Meanwhile, Eastern region club Admin shocked Police 2-0 at the Paya primary school playground in Tororo.

Both Admin’s goals came in the first half goals from Aaron Okoth and Walter Alele in the 5th and 40th minutes respectively.

Elsewhere, Kyetume eliminated Sansiro 3-0 at the Omerien Primary School in Kumi.

At the Mbale SS play ground, Mbale Garage fell 2-1 at home to visiting army side, UPDF.

The round of 64 matches will climax on Sunday, January 26, 2020 with seven matches at various venues across the country.

The format of play for the Uganda Cup tournament is knock-out.

The eventual winner earns a ticket to play at the CAF Confederations Cup.

Proline is the reigning champion.

Results:

Soroti 0-4 Kansai Plascon

Kansai Plascon Catda 0-2 KCCA

KCCA Lugazi Municipal 0-4 URA

URA Kakira United 1-2 Mbarara City

Mbarara City Katwe United 1-2 Proline

Proline StarLight 2-3 Tooro United

Tooro United Kiryandongo Town Council 1-3 Kigezi Homeboyz

Kigezi Homeboyz Kajjansi United 1 (8) – 1 (7) Vipers

Vipers Busia Young 2-1 Busoga United

Busoga United Bugamba 1-0 Onduparaka

Onduparaka Koboko Rising Stars 0-1 Bright Stars

Bright Stars Super Eagles 1-4 SC Villa

SC Villa Six O’clock 1 (2) – 1 (4) Kitara

Kitara Ggaba 0 (1) – 0 (3) Kiboga Young (Mbale Heroes)

Kiboga Young (Mbale Heroes) Young Elephants 0 (1) – 0 (4) Maroons

Maroons Mvara Boys 1 (4) – 1 (2) BUL

BUL Chimpanzee 2 (0) – 2 (3) Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground

Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground Fire Fire 0-1 Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground

Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground FHL 0 (4) – 0 (1) Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground

Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground Free Stars 2-0 Saviours – UCU Ground, Mukono

Up-coming Games (Round of 64):

Sunday, 26th January: