Uganda Premier League:

Tuesday, 28th January 2020:

Match 145: Mbarara City Vs Vipers – Bombo Barracks Grounds (4: 00 PM)

A thin line in life demarcates love and hatred as well as victory vis-à-vis defeat.

Perhaps, there is no love lost between Mbarara City’s former player Paul “Mucu” Mucureezi and his new employers, Vipers.

For starters, Mucureezi crossed from the Ankole Lions to the Venoms during the secondary players’ transfer window in January 2020.

As these two sides clash off on Tuesday during match day 145 of the Uganda Premier League at Mbarara City’s foster home in Bombo, the key talking points will definitely dwell upon Mucureezi and Vipers’ newly appointed head coach, Fred Kajoba Kisitu.

Whereas Mucureezi will be playing his fourth game at Vipers (three in the league and one in the Uganda Cup), Kajoba takes to the sidelines for the first time as Vipers head coach.

“There is no pressure at all. I will approach the game like any other” Kajoba testified to Kawowo Sports.

Mbarara City is “saddened” by the fact that they are unable to host this very game at the Kakyeka Stadium which is yet to be re-inspected by the FUFA licensing committee.

However, basing from the first round performance as they managed to pick a point in the two all draw at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, there is a ray of hope.

Under Brian Ssenyondo, Mbarara City has barked at most giants home and away.

Goalkeeper Tom Ikara, captain Hilary Mukundane, Jaspeh Aheebwa, forward Brian Aheebwa, Solomon Okwalinga, Ivan Eyam, Raymond Onyai and rock solid midfielder Pistis Barenge.

Kajoba will be expected to front continuity as not so many changes are expected from the Edward Golola match day squads.

Burundian born goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora, Aziz Kayondo, Geofrey Wasswa, hardworking midfielder Siraje Ssentamu, Paul Mucureezi, Tito Okello and live wire forward Fahad Bayo will be key for the visitors.

Youngster Abdul Karim Watambala makes a return from injury but Halid Lwaliwa and Bashir Asiku will be subject to late fitness tests.

Vipers still leads the 15 other clubs with 42 points. On the other hand, Mbarara City is 10th with 22 points.

This 4 PM kick off contest will be handled by Deogratious Opio as the center referee.

Match Officials:

Referee: Deogratious Opio

Assistant Referee 1: Lee Okello

Assistant Referee 2: Marex Nakitto Nkumbi

Fourth Official: Paul Omara