Onduparaka FC and Busoga United will hope to make quick amends on Tuesday as the Uganda Premier League returns.

The aforementioned teams suffered early exit from the Uganda Cup at the hands of minnows.

Whereas Onduparaka FC lost 1-0 to Bugamba FC from Rwampara district, Busoga United were beaten by Busia Young FC.

Besides, the blip in the Uganda Cup, Busoga United FC have enjoyed a perfect start to the second round of the league registering three wins in as many games and head coach Abbey Bogere Kikomeko expects a response from his charges.

“The Uganda Cup loss is behind us and we have now shifted our focus on the game against Onduparaka FC. It is always tough to play at the Greenlight stadium but I’m optimistic we shall pick a good result.”

The Caterpillars on the other hand are going a tough period with many players opting to leave. However, this hasn’t stopped them from picking results.

The Arua based outfit under the stewardship of Simeon Massa as acting head coach have four points out of the possible nine in the second round.

Skipper Gadaffi Wahab and combative midfielder Ibrahim Faizul Anini could be on the verge of leaving the club. The duo is currently training with Wakiso Giants FC.

Both Busoga United FC and Onduparaka FC have 27 points apiece in the 18 games played so far.