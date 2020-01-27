In a bid to make the game more popular, the Uganda Cricket Association in partnership with the Rotary Club of Kampala South introduced the game to its members.

Only a few members of the club had ever interacted with the game with the majority getting a feel of bat and ball for the first time.

However, despite being still being dressed in their formal work clothes the members showed enthusiasm especially when it came to the practice games. The ladies were more interested in bowling while the gentlemen picked up the bats to smack the ball.

The eager students were taken through the basics of the game by the Cricket Cranes interim coach Davis Turinawe before being divided into four groups that played four over games amongst themselves.

The evening was also an induction for Cricket Cranes players Deus Muhumuza and Charles Waiswa who were formally welcomed into the Rotary Club of Kampala South.

The eventful evening was ended with a Uganda Cricket giving two national team jerseys to the incoming Club President Jennifer Carolyn Byokusheka and Club President Peter Mukuru whose jersey was received by Vice President Charles Odaga by the CEO of Uganda Cricket Martin Ondeko.

These partnerships are important for the growth of the game as more people get introduced to the gentleman’s game.