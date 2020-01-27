2019-2020 StarTimes Uganda Premier League:

Match 148: Tooro United Vs URA – St Paul National Seminary, Fort Portal (4:30 PM)

When Tooro United faced Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club during the first round encounter, the visitors were victorious 2-1 at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Between then and now, a lot of water has passed down the drain.

Tooro United has since changed administrative and technical management as well as lost a lion’s share of their players and consequently recruited new ones.

A one Alice Namatovu is the new club owner taking over from the Spelito Ssesanga family as Muhammed Kisekka replaced Eric Ndifuna as head coach.

For the first three games in the first round, Tooro United is yet to taste victory, losing two matches by forfeiture because of licence issues (at home against Onduparaka and away to Kyetume) before falling 1-0 to KCCA at Lugogo.

Now, the fourth game comes as match 148 at home against an on form Sam Ssimbwa’s side on Tuesday, 28th January 2020.

For starters, URA has won three successful matches since the first round kicked off on 7th January 2020.

The tax collectors won over Sports Club Villa (2-1), BUL (3-1) and recently 1-0 over Bright Stars at the Arena of Visions in Bombo, Njeru.

Last Friday, URA overcame Lugazi Municipal 4-0 in the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

Team news:

The tax collectors traveled to Fort Portal on Monday morning minus five of their inspirational players as goalkeeper James Alitho (family issues), midfielder Moses Sseruyidde, forward Daniel Isiagi and defender Najib Fesali.

Joackim Ojera did not also travel as he continues to recover from an earlier ailment.

It is good news that defender Patrick Paul Mbowa returns to beef up the department that also has Ronald Kigongo, Brian Majwega, Benjamin Nyakojjo, Hudu Mulikyi, Yeseri Waibi and Ashraf Mandela.

On form striker Cromwel Rwothomio, scorer of four goals in the last four matches will be the main source for goals.

The back-up has Michael Birungi and Anwaru Ntege.

Other important players for URA will include captain Shafik Kagimu, Julius Mutyaba, Saidi Kyeyune, Ivan Sserubiri, Mikidadi Ssenyonga, Ivan Ntege and the utility Hudu Mulikyi.

The home team is under head coach Muhammed Kisekka.

They will dwell upon key players as Willy Kavuma, Yefesi Mubiru, Isa Mubiru and goalkeeper Chrispus Kusiima among others for deliverance before the home fans.

URA is currently fourth with 29 points and Tooro United is second from bottom with just 14 points.

The game on Tuesday will be handled by Julius Kasibante as the center referee.

Match Officials: