The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Referees department has released the match day 19 officials who will handle the eight games on card for the Uganda Premier League across the different venues in the country.

Deogratious Opio is the assigned center referee for the Mbarara City versus Vipers game at Bombo.

Newly appointed FIFA Referee Ronald Madanda will handle Kyetume against KCCA at Mighty Arena in Jinja.

William “Engineer” Oloya is in charge of Lugogo derby when Proline hosts Police.

Tooro United at home against on form URA will be handled by Julius Kasibante.

Gilbert Ngyendo has been assigned as center referee for Onduparaka at home against Busoga United at the Green Light Stadium, Arua.

The highly epic clash between SC Villa and Express on Wednesday will be handled by Ali Sabilla.

Mashood Ssali will officiate BUL against Wakiso Giants at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Bright Stars at home against Maroons in Kavumba will be handled by Robert Donney.

Tuesday, 28th January 2020:

Match 145: Mbarara City Vs Vipers – Bombo Barracks Grounds (4: 00 PM)

Referee: Deogratious Opio

Assistant Referee 1: Lee Okello

Assistant Referee 2: Marex Nakitto Nkumbi

Fourth Official: Paul Omara

Referee Assessor: Denis Batte

Match 146: Kyetume Vs KCCA – The Mighty Arena, Jinja (4:30 PM)

Referee: Ronald Madanda

Assistant Referee 1: Mark Ssonko

Assistant Referee 2: Musa Balikoowa

Fourth Official: Siraji Mpyangu

Referee Assessor: Ali Kalyango

Match 147: Proline Vs Police – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (4:30 PM)

Referee: William Oloya

Assistant Referee 1: Docus Atuhaire

Assistant Referee 2: Mustafa Mafumu

Fourth Official: Asaduh Ssemeere

Referee Assessor: Hassan Basissa

Match 148: Tooro United Vs URA – St Paul National Seminary, Fort Portal (4:30 PM)

Referee: Julius Kasibante

Assistant Referee 1: Sharif Lulenzi

Assistant Referee 2: Samuel Mbabali

Fourth Official: Ronald Kirangwa

Referee Assessor: Ismail Sewaya

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Lydia Nantabo Wanyama is assigned for the Onduparaka – Busoga United game in Arua

Match 149: Onduparaka Vs Busoga United – Green Light Stadium, Arua (4:30 PM)

Referee: Gilbert Ngyendo

Assistant Referee 1: Isa Masembe

Assistant Referee 2: Lydia Nantabo

Fourth Official: Joseph Ochom

Referee Assessor: David Davis Katabira

Wednesday, 29th January 2020:

Match 150: SC Villa Vs Express – Bombo Barracks Ground (4:00 PM)

Referee: Ali Sabilla

Assistant Referee 1: Hakim Mulindwa

Assistant Referee 2: Emmanuel Okudra

Fourth Official: Muzamiru Waiswa

Referee Assessor: Ajab Waiswa

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Mashood Ssali will handle BUL against Wakiso Giants

Match 151: BUL Vs Wakiso Giants – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (4:30 PM)

Referee: Mashood Ssali

Assistant Referee 1: Ronald Katenya

Assistant Referee 2: Robson Atusinguza

Fourth Official: Lucky Kasalirwe

Referee Assessor: Margreat Kubingi

Match 152: Bright Stars Vs Maroons – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso (4:30 PM)

Referee: Robert Donney

Assistant Referee 1: Noah Friday

Assistant Referee 2: David Kachope

Fourth Official: Henry Byaruhanga