The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Referees department has released the match day 19 officials who will handle the eight games on card for the Uganda Premier League across the different venues in the country.
Deogratious Opio is the assigned center referee for the Mbarara City versus Vipers game at Bombo.
Newly appointed FIFA Referee Ronald Madanda will handle Kyetume against KCCA at Mighty Arena in Jinja.
William “Engineer” Oloya is in charge of Lugogo derby when Proline hosts Police.
Tooro United at home against on form URA will be handled by Julius Kasibante.
Gilbert Ngyendo has been assigned as center referee for Onduparaka at home against Busoga United at the Green Light Stadium, Arua.
The highly epic clash between SC Villa and Express on Wednesday will be handled by Ali Sabilla.
Mashood Ssali will officiate BUL against Wakiso Giants at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.
Bright Stars at home against Maroons in Kavumba will be handled by Robert Donney.
Tuesday, 28th January 2020:
Match 145: Mbarara City Vs Vipers – Bombo Barracks Grounds (4: 00 PM)
- Referee: Deogratious Opio
- Assistant Referee 1: Lee Okello
- Assistant Referee 2: Marex Nakitto Nkumbi
- Fourth Official: Paul Omara
- Referee Assessor: Denis Batte
Match 146: Kyetume Vs KCCA – The Mighty Arena, Jinja (4:30 PM)
- Referee: Ronald Madanda
- Assistant Referee 1: Mark Ssonko
- Assistant Referee 2: Musa Balikoowa
- Fourth Official: Siraji Mpyangu
- Referee Assessor: Ali Kalyango
Match 147: Proline Vs Police – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (4:30 PM)
- Referee: William Oloya
- Assistant Referee 1: Docus Atuhaire
- Assistant Referee 2: Mustafa Mafumu
- Fourth Official: Asaduh Ssemeere
- Referee Assessor: Hassan Basissa
Match 148: Tooro United Vs URA – St Paul National Seminary, Fort Portal (4:30 PM)
- Referee: Julius Kasibante
- Assistant Referee 1: Sharif Lulenzi
- Assistant Referee 2: Samuel Mbabali
- Fourth Official: Ronald Kirangwa
- Referee Assessor: Ismail Sewaya
Match 149: Onduparaka Vs Busoga United – Green Light Stadium, Arua (4:30 PM)
- Referee: Gilbert Ngyendo
- Assistant Referee 1: Isa Masembe
- Assistant Referee 2: Lydia Nantabo
- Fourth Official: Joseph Ochom
- Referee Assessor: David Davis Katabira
Wednesday, 29th January 2020:
Match 150: SC Villa Vs Express – Bombo Barracks Ground (4:00 PM)
- Referee: Ali Sabilla
- Assistant Referee 1: Hakim Mulindwa
- Assistant Referee 2: Emmanuel Okudra
- Fourth Official: Muzamiru Waiswa
- Referee Assessor: Ajab Waiswa
Match 151: BUL Vs Wakiso Giants – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (4:30 PM)
- Referee: Mashood Ssali
- Assistant Referee 1: Ronald Katenya
- Assistant Referee 2: Robson Atusinguza
- Fourth Official: Lucky Kasalirwe
- Referee Assessor: Margreat Kubingi
Match 152: Bright Stars Vs Maroons – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso (4:30 PM)
- Referee: Robert Donney
- Assistant Referee 1: Noah Friday
- Assistant Referee 2: David Kachope
- Fourth Official: Henry Byaruhanga
- Referee Assessor: Rosebell Rwamuyamba