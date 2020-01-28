Uganda Premier League (Match Fay 19 – Tuesday Results):

Kyetume 0-2 KCCA

KCCA Proline 2-1 Police

Police Onduparaka 2-1 Busoga United

Busoga United Tooro United 1-1 URA

URA Mbarara City 0-0 Vipers

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) capitalized on Vipers’ slip away to Mbarara City to close gap from the leaders to just two points.

Christened as the Kasasiro boys, KCCA out-muscled Jackson “Mia-Mia” Mayanja’s coached Kyetume 2-0 at the Mighty Arena away in Jinja.

It was a blend of the youth and experienced as teenager Sadat Anaku and “aging” Erisa Ssekisambu who found the goals for the visitors.

Anaku, a graduate from the KCCA Academy side scored the opener off an acute angle as early as the 9th minute, thanks to defender Peter Magambo’s rare assist off a defense splitter.

Sadly, Anaku was stretchered off with an injury for midfielder Nicolas Kasozi in the 20th minute.

Julius Poloto forced a superb save from Kyetume goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa as KCCA pushed for a kill on the opening half hour mark.

KCCA extended the lead through Ssekisambu who headed home Mustafa Kizza’s telling delivery on the stroke of half time.

The home side rallied to earn at least a goal but their closest opportunity witnessed defender Benon Tahomera miss target from a distant free-kick 17 minutes from full time.

The victory means KCCA is on 41 points, two adrift the leaders Vipers who were held by Mbarara City at the Bombo Barracks during a goal-less stalemate on the same day.

Next games:

KCCA visits URA at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje University, Bombo this Friday.

Kyetume will play Proline on Sunday, 2nd February 2020 at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

Team Line Ups:

Kyetume XI: Joel Mutakubwa (GK), Charles Musoke , Emmanuel Obua, Steven Kagoda, Benon Tahomera (Captain), Jonathan Mugabi, Julius Lule, Deo Isejja, Cephas Kambugu, Denis Lubowa, Steven Sande

KCCA FC XI: Charles Lukwago (C), Moses Aliro, Mustafa Kiiza, John Revita, Peter Magambo, Herbert Achai, Gift Ali, Julius Poloto, Mike Mutyaba, Sadat Anaku, Erisa Ssekisambu