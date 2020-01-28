Uganda Premier League| Matchday 19

Tuesday Results

Mbarara City 0-0 Vipers

Vipers Onduparaka 2-1 Busoga United

Busoga United Kyetume 0-2 KCCA

Busoga United Tooro United 1-1 URA

URA Proline 2-1 Police

Fred Kajoba will have to wait a little longer for his first victory at Vipers Sports Club as head coach.

His first match in charge of the Kitende based side witnessed a non-scoring draw for the Venoms against Mbarara City at the Bombo Barracks Stadium on Tuesday.

In a game of scanty goal-scoring opportunities, the hosts had a better opening half and Vipers proved their worth in the subsequent segment.

Vipers’ midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga came close to scoring with a missed kicked overhead volley after 42 minutes.

Two minutes later, defender Paul Willa had a free header out of play from an Abdul Karim Watambala dead-ball delivery.

Midfielder Pistis Barenge got cautioned towards the end of the first half after illegally felling down Fahad Bayo.

Moments later Vipers’ Azizi Kayondo was also booked following a foul on midfielder Swalik Ssegujja after a quick counter-attack.

Ronald Otto got cautioned for an elbow on Paul Mucureezi on the hour mark.

Vipers’ opening change of the game witnessed left-back Aziz Kayondo coming off for forward Tito Okello.

The change meant that captain Geofrey Wasswa was drifted to left back. Wasswa had started in the middle alongside Bobosi Byaruhanga

Frank Tumwesigye replaced debutant defender Ahmed Amayo in the 67th minute, Vipers’ second change and a minute later, Fahad Bayo paved way for dread-locked Dan Sserunkuma.

Mbarara City’s Steven Othieno was cautioned by referee Deogratious Opio in the 73rd minute.

Ivan Eyam registered a distant shot on target, tamed by Vipers’ Burundian goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora.

With 9 minutes left on the clock, Vipers’ right back Paul Willa was booked for bringing down dangerman Ibrahim Orit on the right flank.

The final moments did not reap any dividends in terms of goals despite the late pressure from Vipers.

This was Kajoba’s first game at Vipers after replacing Edward Golola who was relieved of his duties together with the rest of the technical team.

The draw was Vipers’ fourth of the season and Mbarara City’s 5th in 19 games played apiece

Vipers remain top with 43 points, but their lead has been cut to just two points because second-placed KCCA won 2-0 against Kyetume at the Mighty Arena in Jinja.

Mbarara City, a side coached by Brian Ssenyondo and Sadiki Ssempigi, climbs to 8th on 23 points.

Meanwhile, Onduparaka overcame visiting Busoga United 2-1 at the Green Light Stadium, Arua.

At the StarTimes Stadium in the heart of Kampala, Proline beat fellow Lugogo tenants Police 2-1.

Away in Fort Portal, URA and home side Tooro United shared the spoils one all at the St Paul National Seminary Playground.

Matchday 19 continues on Wednesday with three games on the menu.

The mother of all battles will be the always mouth-watering contest between traditional rivals SC Villa and Express at the Bombo Barracks Stadium.

Team Line Ups:

Mbarara City XI: Tom Ikara (G.K), Othieno, Jasper Aheebwa, Ronald Otti, Hillary Mukundane (Captain), Pistis Barenge, Solomon Okwalinga, Swalik “Bebe” Ssegujja, Ivan Eyam, Brian Aheebwa, Ibrahim Orit

Subs: Muhammed Ssekeba (G.K), Raymond Onyai, Zaidi Byekwaso, John Adriko, Wol Makweth, Steven Kabuye, Ibrahim Magandaazi

Head coach: Brian Ssenyondo

Vipers XI: Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Paul Willa, Aziz Kayondo (63’ Tito Okello), Ahmed Amayo (68’ Frank Tumwesigye), Jacob Okao, Geofrey Wasswa (Captain), Bobosi Byaruhanga, Ibrahim Tembo, Abdul Karim Watambala, Paul Mucureezi, Fahad Bayo (70’ Dan Sserunkuma)

Subs Not Used: Derrick Ochan (G.K),Rahmat Ssenfuka, Farouk Musisi, Brian Nkuubi

Head coach: Fred Kajoba Kisitu

Match Officials: